Venezuela Dictator Captured By U.S. Black Ops, Insane Strike Videos Surface: WATCH

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has officially fallen.

President Donald Trump shocked the world early Saturday morning when he announced on Truth Social that the Venezuelan strongman had been captured in a daring raid by U.S. forces.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the President announced in the early morning hours.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro captured as airstrikes rock the country

Following the announcement from Trump, the first thing I had to do after getting some hot tea with honey (I'm very sick at the moment) was immediately look for strike footage.

It didn't disappoint at all.

Caracas got absolutely smashed in order to provide cover for the Delta Force assault team to get on the ground.

Check out some of the absolutely insane footage of the American military rolling in below.

Starting the weekend by seeing American air power and Delta Force commandos fly into Venezuela and absolutely obliterate targets is incredible.

I told you all that this was coming, and I hope you were listening. You don't build up the kind of assets the military did in the Caribbean without the intention of using all the tools at your disposal.

Maduro was warned, didn't want to listen, and then Delta Force showed up in the middle of the night. As I always say, it's a curtain call for the bad guys when Tier One operators show up.

Huge shutout to President Trump and all the brave military service members who took care of business. You love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.