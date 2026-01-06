Insane Delta Force Raid Details Surface After Maduro Capture, Prove American Black Ops Are Unstoppable

Delta Force knew exactly what to expect when operators landed inside Venezuela to capture scumbag dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The former Venezuelan dictator was taken into custody late Friday night/early Saturday morning in what is possibly the most impressive Special Operations mission.

Delta Force commandos flown by the 160th SOAR assaulted a fortress compound on a military base. The fighting was brutal and violent as they blew through Maduro's security detail.

The country's dictator was unable to secure himself in a bunker, and was quickly whisked away to face American justice.

New details on Delta Force raid against Nicolás Maduro released

More details continue to be revealed following the absurd raid, and popular substack author Shanaka Anslem Perera revealed some stunning information about Delta Force's preparation for the mission.

He wrote that the mock facility Delta built to practice on was so accurate to Maduro’s residence at Fuerte Tiuna that it had "the specific construction materials and hardening measures that were supposed to provide protection."

That gave the Delta Force operators the ability to know exactly what they'd be running into in terms of defenses and bunkers.

Reuters reported that the CAG assaulters were also equipped with blowtorches to cut through Maduro's bunker if it was necessary. Not to get into the details too much, but a source of mine described these blowtorches as a bit different than what the public would think of.

President Donald Trump previously said it would have taken under a minute for the Delta Force team to breach Maduro's bunker if he made it in.

Our boys showed up after extended repetitions on the mock-up facility, shellacked Maduro's security detail, arrested the dictator and left without losing a single guy or piece of equipment. There's not another military on the planet that could dream of accomplishing this kind of mission.

It's another reminder that America's capabilities are unmatched, and we should all be grateful that's the case.

What do you think about Delta Force's mission to capture Maduro? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.