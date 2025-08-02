Netflix's New Hit Series Shocks Fans After Rough Start | REVIEW

Was I too harsh on Netflix's new series "Untamed"?

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel and William Smillie.

Episode count: Six

Currently streaming

Is "Untamed" actually a good show?

Now, I want to be clear with everyone about my initial thoughts on "Untamed." I banged out the first episode back in July, and as OutKick readers know, I wasn't a fan.

I made my feelings about the Eric Bana-led drama crystal clear in my early review. I thought it was shockingly boring.

In fact, it was a bit stunning how a show about the mysterious death of an unknown woman in a national park could be so boring. Yet, the first episode just dragged on.

I was very disappointed. Yet, something interesting happened after I published my criticism of the premiere.

My email was flooded with responses telling me to stick with the show. OutKick's loyal readers promised that it got better, and it would hook me.

Seeing as how I trust our readers, I decided to continue watching.

That was the right call.

As I pushed through, I discovered that "Untamed" was actually an incredibly complex, dark, sinister and violent mystery that spans decades.

While I won't spoil anything, I can say there is a shocking twist at the end of episode two that is one of the best I've seen on TV in a long time.

It turns out the death of Jane Doe in the national park in the current timeline is tied to an event from deep in the past. Let's just say the victim's true identity is discovered, and that's where the story really takes off.

There is also a strange character named Shane. A bit of a loner working on his own as a wildlife management officer seems to know a lot more than he's letting on in the episodes that I've seen so far.

It's also clear that main character Kyle Turner (Bana) and Shane have a lot of history, and it doesn't appear overly positive.

I was incredibly critical at first of "Untamed," but I appreciate the fact people convinced me to stick with it. I still have a handful of episodes left, but I'm now officially locked in. I can't wait to see how many threads we can pull on as it moves forward and find out just how deep the mystery of the park goes. Are you watching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.