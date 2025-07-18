Netflix's Answer To 'Yellowstone' Appears To Be A Complete Dud | REVIEW

Netflix's new series "Untamed" doesn't rush out of the gate with excitement.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel and William Smillie.

Release date: July 17

Episode count: Six

Is Netflix's new series "Untamed" a dud?

I was excited for "Untamed" the moment I saw the first preview for it. It's clear Netflix, once again, is attempting to tap into the same energy that Taylor Sheridan used to make "Yellowstone" a smash hit.

The series revolves around the mysterious death of a woman out in the wilderness. In fact, the opening scene is the woman falling down the side of a mountain.

An examination of her body reveals that there is a lot more to the situation than an accident or an animal attack.

There seems to be a killer on the loose.

Now, you're probably reading that and think it sounds awesome. Plus, Eric Bana plays the lead role. How could it not be great?

Here's the problem. The show is all over the place, and it's shockingly boring for having the plot that it does.

It felt like a chore watching the premiere. It just dragged on and on at a snail's pace. Is the setting gorgeous? Yes. Is the plot interesting? Without a doubt.

Is the setting mysterious and strange? Absolutely.

Yet, it was just so wildly boring and slow that I nearly turned it off and just moved on. I didn't do that. I powered through.

I had extremely high expectations for "Untamed." They weren't fulfilled after the first episode. Not even close. It felt like I wasted an hour of my life. Now, perhaps the show will pick up moving forward. It's only a total of six episodes. Maybe I need to give it a little more time. That's unclear at this moment. What is clear is that "Untamed" gets off to a wildly disappointing start.

Kind of ruined part of my Thursday night, if we're being honest. We'll see where it goes from here, but so far, I'm absolutely not impressed. Are you watching it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.