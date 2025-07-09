Netflix Drops Bone-Chilling Preview For New Mystery-Thriller, Has Serious 'Yellowstone' Vibes: WATCH

Another trailer is out for the upcoming Netflix series "Untamed."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel and William Smillie.

Release date: July 17

Episode count: Six

*RELATED: Netflix's Answer To 'Yellowstone' Is Must-Watch TV With Insane Twists*

New "Untamed" trailer released.

There's been a significant amount of hype surrounding "Untamed" following the first preview dropping back in June.

The first preview was a short teaser that set the stage for a wild mystery unfolding in the wilderness.

Now, the full trailer is here, and it looks like levels of excitement are going to skyrocket once people watch it.

Smash the play button below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how great does this series look? Go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now to make sure my Netflix subscription doesn't expire.

There's something about mysteries and power struggles unfolding in the wild that just hits differently. That's one of the reasons "Yellowstone" was so popular and why this appears to have tapped into a similar kind of energy.

A lot of secrets are buried in the wild. A lot of stories to be told - both fictional and real. Plus, who doesn't love Eric Bana and Sam Neill? The two of them teaming up should make for an awesome series.

You can catch "Untamed" starting July 17th on Netflix. There is a 100% chance I'll be watching. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.