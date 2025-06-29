Netflix's Answer To 'Yellowstone' Is Must-Watch TV With Insane Twists | REVIEW

Netflix's new major show "The Waterfront" is outstanding.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat. As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever. Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.

Cast: Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco and Zach Roerig.

Episode count: Eight

Currently streaming

I recently crushed the first episode of the Netflix series starring Holt McCallany and Jake Weary, and was immediately hooked. I finally finished season one, and am very happy I gave it a shot.

It's clear that the streaming giant is attempting to build a show similar to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Instead of mountains and a massive ranch, "The Waterfront" takes place on the water and coast of North Carolina. Everyone has secrets and there are few good guys.

The Buckley family is a powerful family that runs a fishing business….and is slowly but surely losing its grip on power.

With the family facing a financial cliff, they decide to get into running drugs for some massive paydays - a game Harlan (McCallany) is very familiar with.

That's where the real star of the show flourishes. Topher Grace plays Grady, an insane person running a drug empire out of rural North Carolina.

Every single moment the former "That 70s Show" is on the screen, it is must-watch TV. Grady is both incredibly likable and absolutely awful at the same time as pushes for Harlan's approval while making it clear he's the boss.

It's a fascinating dynamic that unfolds throughout season one.

There are also some incredibly fun action scenes and shootouts. Again, there are some serious "Yellowstone" vibes.

Now, as I said after the first episode, it's not that high in quality, but it's still wildly entertaining with plenty of crazy twists. You never know who is going to be alive by the time an episode's credits roll. That's all people want, and it's what they get with "The Waterfront."

I was locked in for all eight episodes of season one, and given how it ended, it's clear season two will be more of the same.

If you're looking for a wild show full of action, suspense, unexpected twists and more, then I can't recommend "The Waterfront" enough. It's a blast. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.