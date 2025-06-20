Netflix's 'Yellowstone' Competitor Is Wild, Wacky, Insane....And A Ton Of Fun | REVIEW

Netflix's new major show "The Waterfront" is out, but is it worth your time?

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat. As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever. Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.

Cast: Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco and Zach Roerig.

Episode count: Eight

Currently streaming

Is "The Waterfront" a solid show?

I've been interested in "The Waterfront" ever since seeing the first preview. It's evident that Netflix is trying to catch a bit of the "Yellowstone" energy Taylor Sheridan made famous, but in a different setting.

The show is about a family with dark secrets and losing control of its grip on its empire. Sound familiar? It's supposedly based on a true story, but as I always do, I never look up details of shows I'm watching based on true stories. I don't want anything spoiled. Feel free to jump on Google if you're curious.

Now, it's important to note that a lot of people have attempted to replicate the magic of "Yellowstone." It never works. In fact, it generally goes horribly wrong. Look no further than that trash show "Ransom Canyon" for proof of that fact.

I'll keep this review spoiler-free, but what I can say is that "The Waterfront" gets off to a hot start in the opening seconds. In fact, it opens with a double-murder in the premiere and that's not the only killing viewers get in the first episode.

Now, is "The Waterfront" a good show? I honestly don't know if I can declare it a good show, but it is damn entertaining.

Is it corny, outrageous and over-the-top? Without a doubt on all three counts, but it's also a ton of fun as we watch the Buckley family navigate a crisis of their own making in the nasty game of drug trafficking.

There are a lot of similarities with Sheridan's work, and to be clear, "The Waterfront" doesn't come close in terms of quality or star power.

However, there's no doubt it's engaging and will keep you hooked. Plus, the waters and backwoods of North Carolina are a really fun setting.

Something tells me there are a lot of bodies and secrets buried in that location in real life. I'm not speaking from experience, of course. Pure speculation, but it seems like a safe bet.

Overall, "The Waterfront" has a wild storyline, and while it doesn't match the elite TV of "Yellowstone," it's more than enough to wet your whistle. I'm excited to see just how much crazier it can get from here. Are you already watching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.