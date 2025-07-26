Netflix's New Documentary About Famous Missing Person Case Is A Must-Watch Insane Ride | REVIEW

Netflix's "Amy Bradley Is Missing" is an incredible documentary.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: On March 23, 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley disappears without a trace from the cruise ship she and her family were vacationing on. Despite thorough searches of the ship, Amy is nowhere to be found and the cruise has already docked in their next port, Curaçao, opening the door for 2400 passengers to explore the island and allowing Amy to potentially disappear into the crowd. Hours later, Amy is still nowhere to be found and fear sets in that Amy may have fallen overboard before port. But a body is never discovered. The search for Amy expands as the FBI and local authorities launch an investigation where everyone becomes a potential suspect. AMY BRADLEY IS MISSING is a three part documentary series from directors and executive producers Ari Mark and Phil Lott (Ample Entertainment) that delves into this cold case decades in the making as the search for Amy continues. As the years pass by, possible sightings of Amy pop up in various locations from multiple people. Is it really her? Was this a tragic accident or a crime? - anything is possible. But for Amy’s family - only one thing matters: bringing their daughter home alive.

Episode count: Three episodes

Currently streaming

*RELATED: Netflix's New Western Looks Incredibly Gritty And Powerful: WATCH*

"Amy Bradley is Missing" is a must-watch documentary.

True Crime is a massively popular genre in America. I'm not sure what that says about us as people, but it's a simple reality.

That leads us to the disappearance of Amy Bradley off a cruise ship in 1998 in Curaçao during a trip with her family. Amy's last known location was in her cruise ship room in the early morning hours.

That was the last time anyone who knew her ever saw her alive again. The three-part documentary dives into the mystery of how someone could just disappear without a single shred of evidence.

The first thought many people will have is that maybe she went overboard into the water. That was the initial thought of everyone involved, and a massive search net was launched around Curaçao. The belief was that if she had gone into the water that the tide was more than strong enough to bring her body back to shore.

Nothing was ever found in the water or on the shore.

That leads viewers to a much more sinister possibility. Someone had smuggled her off the ship. No security cameras spotted Amy getting off the ship in the regular boarding process.

That means she would have had to been smuggled off in some kind of large case or box. That's where the mystery unfolds.

The three-part documentary explores a variety of different options as to what might have happened if Amy was smuggled off the ship. None of them are good. It's a very dark documentary.

To make the situation even crazier, multiple eyewitnesses claimed to see Amy in the region in the years that followed, possibly being forced to work as a sex slave.

The eyewitnesses were able to match tattoos and appearance to Amy. There was even a photo that surfaced online that experts believed with a high degree of confidence was an aged Amy.

Yet, she was never found. Local authorities, the FBI and her family were never able to pin down exactly what happened.

Now, nearly 30 years later, the mystery of Amy Bradley is back in the news, and nobody is any closer to getting answers.

I truly have no idea what happened to Amy Bradley, but I do know the Netflix documentary is a must-watch for fans of mysteries. It grabs you from the jump and doesn't let go. Have you seen it? Do you have a theory on what happened to Amy Bradley? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.