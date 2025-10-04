Universal Announces Plan To Reopen Stardust Racers Coaster After Guest's Death

Universal Orlando reportedly has plans to re-open the Startdust Racers roller coaster at the resort's newest park, Universal's Epic Universe, following a weeks-long closure stemming from a guest's death after riding it last month.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin sent a memo to team members which stated that the ride — a dueling coaster that can reach speeds of up to 62 mph — could reopen this weekend, potentially as soon as Saturday.

The closure came after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after riding the coaster last month. Zavala, who used a wheelchair due to a spinal injury he was born with, was unresponsive after the coaster arrived back in the station on September 17. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A medical examiner's report revealed that Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident.

Zavala's family retained the services of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was opposed to the idea of the ride reopening before a full investigation had been completed.

As of Saturday afternoon, the ride was still closed, but it was being run with the potential for it to fully open later in the day.

The ride is reportedly the same as before, but it carries additional warnings to help guests determine whether they should ride.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority," Irwin's memo reads. "To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

Stardust Racers was one of the opening day attractions at Epic Universe, which fully opened back in May.

The park is Universal Orlando's fourth, along with Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and the Volcano Bay waterpark.