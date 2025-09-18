Man Dies After Riding Roller Coaster At Newest Universal Theme Park, Epic Universe

The ride officially opened with the rest of the park back in May

Tragedy struck the newest Universal theme park, Epic Universe in Orlando, on Wednesday when a guest died after riding one of the park's roller coasters.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a male guest in his 30s was unconscious after riding Stardust Racers, a large dual-track roller coaster located in the central area of Epic Universe known as Celestial Park.

The guest was then taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Orange County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the incident, and the ride has been closed since, with no word on when it will reopen. The rest of the park is still open to guests.

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night," a Universal statement reads. "The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."

The ride itself officially opened earlier this year with the rest of Epic Universe, and the company's website describes it as "a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph."

The coaster is one of the more intense rides in the park, with a safety guide from the park warning that guests suffering from conditions like heart problems, hypertension, back problems, and more, as well as guests who are pregnant, should not ride it.

Epic Universe opened in May and features lands themed around Super Mario Bros. and other Nintendo properties, the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, How To Train Your Dragon, and the classic Universal Monsters.