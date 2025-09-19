Stardust Racers Death at Universal’s Epic Universe Linked to ‘Blunt Impact Injuries’

Investigators are still searching for answers after a 32-year-old man died after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando's newest theme park, Epic Universe.

Now, authorities have announced the man's identity and his cause of death.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, while the Medical Examiner revealed that his death was the result of "multiple blunt impact injuries" while riding the park's roller coaster Stardust Racers.

While the nature of those injuries and how they occurred is still under investigation, Zavala's death has been ruled an accident.

Zavala was found unresponsive after the ride returned to the station. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ride — which is a dueling coaster that has two separate tracks that run simultaneously, was closed after the incident on Wednesday. As of Friday afternoon, it is still closed.

Fox 35 Orlando spoke to an eyewitness who was in line to board the ride when Zavala was found unresponsive.

"Out of nowhere, the attendant just started screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone get out! Get off the coaster!’" witness Tommy Italiano said. He added that he also saw someone "completely slouched over" who was "completely unresponsive."

Italiano noted that no one in line at the time had cell phones on them, as riders are required to store their belongings in lockers and must pass through a metal detector before boarding.

The coaster opened earlier this year along with the rest of Epic Universe, which is the fourth park at the Universal Orlando Resort alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay.

Stardust Racers is located in the park's central area, known as Celestial Park. Rides in other parts of the park are currently up and running while the investigation into the Zavala's death continues.