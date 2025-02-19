Mexico Breaks Silence On Trump's Cartel Actions....But Are They Telling The Truth?

Mexico is claiming President Donald Trump's actions against the cartels are in coordination with the Mexican government.

Trump and the United States military have ramped up anti-cartel actions since he returned to the White House.

There have been an unprecedented number of spy flights, members of 7th Special Forces Group are training the Mexican military, and it was reported earlier in the week that Reaper drones are in Mexican airspace.

The last part sent shockwaves through the military and intelligence communities.

Mexico responds to drone flights.

The Mexican government has now reacted to the bombshell report, and is claiming that both countries are working together.

"These flights are part of the coordination … collaborations that have been going on for many years, between the United States government and the Mexican government. Every time it is at Mexico’s request for collaboration, for information to be able to attend to security conditions," Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum told the press Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Could Sheinbaum be telling the truth? Of course, and it's maybe even probable. However, there are also issues with her claims.

Mexican officials already told a *VERY* different story about the number of spy flights, and President Trump told the press Tuesday that he believes the cartels are in bed with the Mexican government.

If that's true, why would the United States be eager to share information with a government possibly infected by the very same people we're trying to find and eliminate?

Furthermore, CNN reported the following details on the drone flights:

"The CIA has flown surveillance drones to hunt cartels inside Mexico before, according to a former and a current US official, under at least one small program that partnered with Mexican authorities.

But the more recent flights were communicated to Congress by the Trump administration using a particular notification reserved for new or updated covert programs that the CIA intends either to conceal or deny, a source familiar with the matter said — suggesting that the flights represent a distinct escalation. The notifications made no mention of Mexican partners, the source said."

That reporting certainly seems to indicate it's *POSSIBLE* that people on the Mexican side of the border have been kept in the dark.

What we do know is the situation remains incredibly fluid. Something big could happen at any moment, and we'll definitely be covering it here at OutKick. Let me know what you think should happen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.