Mexico Breaks Silence On Trump's Spy Flights....And Something Doesn't Add Up

Mexico finally broke its silence on the American military flying an unprecedented number of spy missions along the border.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have made it crystal clear all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with the cartels.

One of the most visible steps they've taken is flying spy planes along the border and on the western side of Mexico.

A previous report claims at least 18 spy flights were flown in a short window to gather information and signals intelligence. Gathering signals intelligence is the first step up the ladder when it comes to building a target package.

Mexico responds to American spy flights.

Mexican defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla spoke with the press Tuesday and confirmed spy flights are happening, and the United States may be targeting the cartels, according to CBS News.

"We can't rule it out because we don't know what they did," when speaking about whether the cartels are being targeted.

Trevilla claims no planes entered Mexican airspace, and any intel gathered would have to be shared, according to the same report.

However, he had a very different story about the number of flights that occurred. Trevilla told the press he could confirm that two flights - not at least 18 as reported in American media - took place, according to CBS News.

That's a very different story than the one being told in America. The gap between flights in Mexico's version and America's version is as wide as the Rio Grande.

Is it just two flights or at least 18 flights? Who is telling the truth? There are two options. The United States is concealing the flights, but that seems unlikely given the fact its being reported in the media.

The other option is that Mexico knows the truth and is trying to spin it in order to appear in control. At this point, it's impossible to know, but the stories don't match at all.

What I do know is you don't fly spy flights for fun. You do it because you're building an intel package. What happens with that package remains to be seen. Keep checking back to OutKick for any further information as we have it, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.