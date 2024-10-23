People Reveal Unexpected Hook Up Spots, Prove Some Humans Are Wild

Reddit is one fire with some wild stories about hook up locations.

People reveal unexpected hook up spots.

A viral Reddit thread is blowing up with one simple question:

"What's the most unexpected place you've hooked up?"

What a great question to get the day rolling with! Check out some of the responses below:

Under a big ole Arby’s sign off of a fairly busy highway. The ones that aren’t really next to anything but are real tall and are saying "hey take this exit if you want Arby’s". Was meeting up with an ex to exchange stuff we’d left at each other’s houses. One thing led to another… lol. Shouldn’t have been a big shocker when a cop rolled up on us. Luckily got our clothes back on before he got to us and just told him what we were doing, minus the sex part haha. And he said okay just don’t hang around here too long then dipped.

Up a certain Mountain with highway through it, there is a little brick wall and a Scenic Point of View where people pull over to take pictures

Right on the altar at a Methodist church at midnight.

Private beach club in Naples. Italy is the best place for solo women traveler.

A train platform

Hot tub under the northern lights. It was special.

On the office conference room table after hours

Seattle

It was in a photo booth at a local arcade. We went in for some goofy pictures, and it somehow turned into a very spontaneous and memorable moment. Definitely wasn't planned!

In the change room of a dock after going scuba diving

In a car during a road trip we just pulled over at some random spot it was totally unplanned and kinda wild

At my ten year reunion just down the hill where everyone was hanging out and drinking. We hid behind a big oak tree.

Back seat of her car after a hot power yoga class. With the yoga instructor.

Back row at the movie theater.

On a tour bus. Was one of the best nights!

I have had sex at my various workplaces more times than I'd like to admit. I think one of my kids was conceived there.

Behind the soda machine in the main hall of the dorms, at my first duty station right after basic training. CQ was about 20ft away.

A bathroom stall at a club. It was like, 3am and we were both pretty drunk. It felt so dirty but also so good.

The roof of a building on the edge of a major metropolitan city. I had keys and we went over after hours to watch fireworks from the roof. Won't lie, it was awesome.

Alleyway

Tanning bed

Well, I think it's safe to say some of you are downright wild people. Not only are some people wild, but I might even say a bit too bold.

A church? Get the hell out of here with that nonsense. Show some respect! This is a society with decorum and rules. Of all the places you shouldn't be engaging in adult activity, a church is right at the top of the list.

As for some of the other answers, I won't lie when I say the stories are very entertaining. Whether they're too bold or wild is a discussion we can have another time.

At the very least, people on Reddit certainly seem to find them funny.

