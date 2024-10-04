People Reveal Jobs Likely To Ruin Relationships. Are The Answers Accurate?

What's the worst job to work if you're hoping to have a successful relationship?

It might sound like a weird question to ask, but there's no doubt some jobs come with a lot more stress or downsides than others.

For example, being in the military and being constantly deployed is a lot harder on the family unit than a simple office job. There are plenty of other examples, and that leads me to an interesting Reddit thread.

What jobs can ruin a relationship?

Debate is raging on a viral Reddit thread about what jobs are most likely to ruin a relationship, and the answers are all over the place.

Check out the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

For me truck drivers. My dad is one and I see how my mom hates missing him. She loves him loving his job, but hates not seeing him.

When I grew up, the local fish mongers assistant just could not get a date. My sisters joked that he was the last man on earth to date as no matter how he washed, the fish smell lingered.

My dad rented one of his houses to a mortician and that dude always smelled of formaldehyde. Could not get the smell off.

Bartending. You miss all events because you're working nights, other events, or at the event

Social media influencer - can’t deal with the camera rolling constantly, constant drama, possibly having to deal with her airing dirty laundry on social media.

Surgeons, I listen to them complain about their wives and kids during surgery.

Friend of mine dated a chef, she now advises anyone who will listen to never date one. She says you never seen them.

Can confirm. I used to be a chef. You miss most holidays and every weekend. You’re going to work when most people are on their way home. You’re constantly out late and a lot of us drink or smoke to cope with the stress.

Pilots and Flight Attendants. Irregular hours and long periods away from home can make maintaining a stable relationship challenging.

Police.

Attorney. Dated one for 6 years. The constant competition killed it for me.

Any job with big hours or that's dangerous. I had a workaholic parent and I promised myself I'll never have a workaholic as a partner.

I had a friend that worked at a funeral home for 10 years. He always said he would have better luck if he told women that he had been in prison for 10 years.

Anyone who peddles MLM products and services. It totally wrecked my marriage. My ex appears to be happily remarried to someone who was in his downline.

I wouldn’t date anyone in the sex industry

Stand up comedians. Weird work hours and locations. Whole months away for fringe festivals. Casual alcohol, drug use, infidelity. Worst of all: Anthing that happens in your relationship will be made public if they think they can make it funny/interesting.

Farmer. Volatile income due to many external factors you can’t control, high rates of depression/suicide and all the ugliness that comes from mental health challenges, inability to get away, and just an overall doom and gloom mindset.

Investment bankers. Arrogant and always working. 2 of them told me their sex drive is dead.

As a retired firefighter/paramedic, I'd say firefighters. It seems like lots of women in their 20's think dating/marrying a firefighter is like some kind of fantasy dream. The truth is we work 24 hour shifts and a large part of the time on our days off all we do is sleep. The schedule and the amount of calls just beat your body to hell. So many folks go into the fire service looking like a Greek god or goddess, but ten, twenty years later they're just broken and beat up with chronic knee pain and back pain and hearing loss. This is all aside from the serious trauma they deal with which so much of the time we can't even talk about because few people want to hear it. Lots of jobs take a physical toll, lots of jobs take a mental toll, but very few jobs take the physical AND mental toll that being a first responder does.

OnlyFans

Judging from what I see with celebrities, definitely being an actor/actress.

Honestly, I have no idea if these answers are accurate or not because most of the people I dated before getting engaged to my saint of a fiancée were in media or politics. I've had a lot of positive and a handful of negative experiences, but it's hard for me to accurately judge because I come from the same world.

From a logic standpoint, I think it makes sense for people saying any job that requires a lot of time away from the family is going to cause a lot of stress.

How could it not? There's a reason the military divorce rate is higher than the average. What I will say is that the answer up there about influencers is spot on. I can't stress this enough.

Do not date anyone obsessed with family, Instagram clout or being a celebrity. Those are among the worst people in society. They're mindless empty vessels who are shockingly dumb.

It might be a hard truth for some to accept, but it's true nonetheless. I have horror stories I could share about interactions with people like that, but we'll save those for another day.

What jobs do you think are particularly hard on relationships? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.