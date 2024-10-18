People Share Blown Chances To Have Sex, Stories Are Hilarious

Have you ever missed out on the chance to hook up with someone?

I'm sure it's happened to many people, and I'm sure many people didn't even realize it in the moment. Life comes at you fast, and if you're not paying attention, many things might fly by without being noticed.

Some individuals just live with their heads up in the clouds, and that leads us to an all-time Reddit thread.

Reddit users share stories about blowing the chance to have sex.

I was scrolling through Reddit this morning while sipping on coffee as I often do when I stumbled across a thread titled, "What's the biggest hint you received but was totally clueless about?"

Nothing could prepare me for some of the absolutely insane and hysterical failed sex stories that were shared. Do yourself a huge favor by grabbing your favorite drink, settle in and read some of the best replies below:

Helped a girl move into her new place and assemble the bed "We should test it out" Me, bouncing up and down on it: "seems fine" Sorry, Caroline

I had the cute shy girl tell me, "wouldn't it be the craziest thing if we both just randomly went upstairs (at this party) and lost our virginity?!" "Yeah! No one would believe it!" (nervous laugh) And just let it sit there, thinking it was just a joke. Sorry, Erin.

One time I invited a guy over, lit candles, put on romantic music, and wore the cutest lingerie I owned. He sat down, looked around, and asked if I was having trouble with my electricity since I had so many candles lit. Truly, Sherlock Holmes in the making.

Freshman year of college I was talking to this girl who lived like an hour and a half drive away. One weekend I drove down by her to go to concert afterwards we hung out in her apartment until like 2:30 in the morning when she tells me her roommate is out of town so I can spend the night. My response "I’m good to drive" and then I drove home.

Girl in college grabbed my arm and told me to come to her room. I said I had some reading to do.

Way back around 1991, long before cell phones were common (an important fact), I was in a toy store looking for a particular action figure. I asked a hot goth girl that worked there if they had it. She told me they typically get one per shipment and to call the store on the day of their shipment to see if they got one. We then spent the next 15 or so minutes chatting about comics and anime. As we were finally about to part ways she says "if you call the store you might not get me, so call me directly" and gave me her phone number. I found the action figure in a different store later that day so I never called her. It was years later when it dawned on me she can’t check stock from her house. She didn’t give me her number to check on the shipment, she gave me her number because she wanted me to call her.

Eating lunch with my friends. The girl I was sitting next to would have made a great enemies to lovers story. We hated each other the first two years of high school but bonded over musical theatre. As we ate she held my hand. Like every time she wasn’t eating her hand went right back into mine. The whole meal. Someone had to see it happening! I never acted on it because she was super pretty and out of my league. A few years later my grandmother ended up do at home nurse care for her mom with MS. Turns out she talked about me all the time. I am not very smart.

Back in high school I wasn’t popular by any measurable means, so I was gladly surprised when a girl I knew invited me to a party. When I arrived, there party was this girl and two other friends with their respective boyfriends. I thought that maybe the party wasn’t a hit, because there wasn’t that many people the 2.5 hours we were there. They put a movie, made popcorn and some drinks. The details are kind of foggy now, but at some point she sat on my lap because the other chairs were "too hard". After that her friends said they had to go, leaving the girl and myself behind, alone in her apartment (parents were away). I asked her if she needed help cleaning. She told me she was getting a bit tired and she could do with a massage. I said "Oh ok, I’ll let you rest. Talk to you tomorrow"…. And left. The following week, she was kind of upset with me. It took me 7 years to understand what it all meant. Some time later, 3 years later we met up again (school reunion), talked to her and confirmed what had happened. … wait, it gets worse. At the end of our reunion she told me "you know, it is never too late to fix mistakes". I smiled, said "yeah, if I had a Time Machine, right?" before getting in my car, driving off to home, parked the car, opened the door and f*cking got the fact that I blew up another chance.

A girl and I had fooled around in my dorm room. She decided to spend the night. I got up to sleep in my chair because I was unsure if I should stay in my bed with her. She yelled at me. 19 years and two kids later I think she likes me. But...she IS Canadian.

Spent all night chatting with a girl at a house party in my teens. We ended up crashing in the same room. She asked me "do you want to share the bed?" It was a single bed, I said "nah, I'll take the floor" I still facepalm every time I think of this...

Walking her home after a party we were talking and laughing and I made a joke about snoring and she got serious and said "you want to come find out if I snore" and I made another dumb dismissive joke like "what? No way!" Somehow ended up alone in my room that night kicking myself. I really liked her too. Never got a second chance. I think I probably embarrassed her too.

A girl took her shirt off in front of me. it was ten years before it occurred to me that she might have been interested in something.

"but I was naked and ready" Ya, no sh*t, you were going for a shower. You don't shower fully clothed. I felt and still feel like a moron for that.

A girl I was chatting to at a party was like oh here are my nudes do you like them. Like ffs

She put herself in my line of sight, having already unbuttoned the top 3 or 4 buttons of her shirt, placed her cleavage in front of what I was focusing on, and smiled at me.

Of all the Reddit coverage I've ever done, this is by far and away my favorite thread. This is what makes the internet great.

These stories are so painfully awkward that I'm physically cringing over here on my couch (it's a hard work station but I endure) as I drink my coffee.

Alright, you all want to hear a story? I know you do. I've never publicly shared this story once, but given the topic, it seems like now is the only time it's ever going to be relevant.

It was my junior year of college, and it's an all-time embarrassing moment for everyone involved. This woman I knew was having a small house party, and invited me. I didn't know her well, but certainly well enough to show up. I was picking up some beer when I saw my phone ring with her name on the screen. I didn't think much of it and answered. She asked how far away I was…..and then….let's say made a proposal. I was so shocked and stunned by her bluntness that I replied with, "What did you just say?"

The phone went silent for what seemed like a lifetime. She eventually responded with something that was incoherent and I could tell how mortified and embarrassed she was. Needless to say, the party was maybe the most awkward event I ever went to and to this day, I still laugh about the absurdity of the situation. I felt so bad for her. She was so wildly embarrassed that I thought she might cry, but I couldn't have cared less. I just thought it was funny and wild. So, I definitely have a story that fits in perfectly. Life comes at you fast.

Do you have a terribly embarrassing missed opportunity? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.