Women Reveal Why They Left Rich Men. Are The Reasons Justified?

There is a fascinating discussion unfolding on Reddit about women who choose to leave a wealthy significant other.

Women reveal why they left rich men.

Now, as I've said many times before, I'm not an expert on women and many other things for that matter. I'm also just a regular blue-collar working class man who doesn't have a ton of money in the bank.

That's why I was fascinated by a Reddit thread titled "Women who left a rich guy, why did you do it?" I couldn't click fast enough.

Check out some of the answers below:

He couldn’t understand I wanted to keep my financial independence and thus had to keep working.

There's no point marrying into money you have no control over

Because he was a materialistic, narcissistic a**hole who was only interested in anything on a surface-level, including love. I‘m not saying that rich guys are generally like this, this was just my case.

He used his wealth and spoiling me materialistically as a means to justify/compensate for his controlling and possessive behaviour that suffocated me until I left. He would take me on surprise holidays etc, but it doesn’t matter in the end if he’s not treating you right on a human level. He was emotionally unintelligent, entitled, and quite narcissistic. How they treat your emotions, their character, and how they respect you as a human being ultimately matters more than money.

He kept bragging about daddy’s money and that he will take over the company. It was embarrassing and I realised I could never fall in love with him. I broke it off 3 months in after he asked me to go on a one month cruise with him and his family (fully paid for me) . I decided that it just wouldn’t be right for me to go on that cruise knowing I wanted to break it off .

I broke up with him because he was an asshole who felt he was never wrong. My mom was so upset I broke up with him. She told me that money was more important than love and I should stay with him regardless of my feelings. So glad I didn’t listen to her!

Because I wanted a relationship, not a wallet. He kept offering to buy me things, I just wanted us to be together. Only thing I ever asked for was a $90 kitten who was destined to be destroyed. Made it clear this was the only time I was going to ask him to buy me anything, and it was to save this funny little kitten.

Money’s great, but it can’t replace feeling appreciated or truly connected to someone. Some women leave because they want more than just a cushy life—they want a partner who’s emotionally supportive and makes them feel valued. At the end of the day, no amount of wealth can fix a relationship that doesn’t make you happy

Control freak

Spoiled brat and not responsible

Because no matter how much men like to push the narrative that a woman will always stay if you have money, it's not true in most cases. Everything was bad in the relationship. Sex was awful, the division of house labor was nonexistent. He had horrible hygiene (used to mommy doing all his laundry even tho he was 27) and always tried to use money to get out of problems. Men, if the only thing you bring to the table is money, you're not bringing anything.

Reading these I realize a lot of rich people are not well-adjusted individuals

Huge victim complex. Felt like the world owed him something because he did everything "right" and still wasn’t happy.

All things considered, many of these seem very justified. In fact, I'd argue a lot of them are justified. Again, I'm not a rich dude, but remove money from the equation, and these all seem pretty scummy at the end of the day.

What blows my mind is how many people make money a critical factor when choosing who to date. Don't get me wrong, financial responsibility is a must.

Marrying or dating someone who doesn't understand how to use money is a great way to get slammed with an incredible amount of stress. However, I can safely say I've never once cared if a woman was rich. However, due to living in Washington, D.C., I have unfortunately had the displeasure of meeting a lot of people who prioritize money and status in a relationship. It's mind-boggling to me.

Would you leave someone for financial reasons? Have you ever left someone who was ultra-wealthy?