Strange UFO Video Raises Questions, Footage Is Bizarre: WATCH

Another UFO video has hit the web, and this one is definitely puzzling.

When it comes to topics that always generate interest, there are few that move the needle more than UFOs.

It turns out that seeing strange things in the sky and the government not giving people answers is a great way to make sure the topic never goes away.

That now includes some interesting footage out of Virginia.

New UFO footage goes viral.

The popular YouTube page UFO Sightings Daily posted a video of an alleged sighting that happened on October 5th in Midlothian, Virginia. The video appears to show some kind of cubic metal object zipping around the sky.

UFO Sightings Daily posted the following statement from the witness who filmed the object:

"A sphere-like object was hovering in Midlothian, VA While driving in a suburban area just prior to 11AM on a clear and sunny day, I happened to notice a shiny object in the sky. At first briefly ignoring it, I quickly did a double-take and realized it did not appear to be an animal, aircraft, or anything else that I would commonly observe in the sky; it also did not appear to move in way that I have observed other airborne objects to move, such as commercial aircraft, military jets, drones, hot air balloons, helium balloons, etc. I quickly pulled over into the parking lot of 10804 Hull Street Road in Midlothian, VA and was able to take two brief videos of the object. My camera was pointing essentially directly north at the spherical-appearing object, which appeared to be moving eastbound. I immediately checked my Flightradar24 app, and did not see any transponding aircraft in the area where this sphere was flying."

I honestly have no idea what is being filmed in that video, but I'm certainly not ready to dive down an "X-Files" rabbit hole that it must be aliens.

Some in the comments on YouTube are wondering if it's possibly a balloon that is simply floating through the world. Others are also questioning its authenticity. That latter point is fair, given the current age we live in with AI.

However, we do know similar footage to this exists and has been confirmed real by the government. A Congressional hearing released a video of a hellfire missile striking a UFO…..and failing to destroy it.

I truly have no idea what the hell was caught on camera here, but honestly, a balloon isn't the craziest possibility if we're looking for a simple explanation. There's also a chance it was something completely different and unexplainable.

That's the beauty of the topic. There's lots of room to speculate, and that will continue until we get some concrete answers.

