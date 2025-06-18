Insane UFO Videos Surface, Footage Is Mind-Blowing: WATCH

The video was filmed on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border in 2020.

Stunning new UFO footage has surfaced, and it's nothing short of wild.

As OutKick readers know, there are few things that move the needle like videos and photos of unknown objects in the sky.

We have plenty of examples, and very few answers, which only further fuels conspiracies and speculation. Thus far, the government has shown very little interest in explaining what it knows.

That leaves the door wide open for theories to run wild.

New UFO video surfaces.

UFO researcher Jeremy Corbell, arguably the most notable journalist on the subject in America, released three videos Tuesday that needs to be seen to be believed.

The footage filmed by the Air Force in 2020 shows some kind of disk seemingly moving through clouds. The footage was filmed near the Afghanistan/Pakistan border, according to the Daily Mail.

You can watch the new videos released by Corbell below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"This is the first time in history that military filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public. It has implications that are huge," Corbell told the Daily Mail.

He further explained, "You do not see plumes of heat coming off this disc-shaped object. This was captured on a thermal sensor - it should have detected heat if any traditional propulsion was present. But there's nothing. That's one of the wildest aspects."

Once again, we have more footage that simply has no explanation, but let me throw a theory out there. The Afghanistan/Pakistan border has been one of the hottest conflict zones on the planet going back to the 1980s.

It was then flooded with military equipment and gear following 9/11. It's very possible this disk object was some kind of highly-advanced drone doing recon.

I'm not saying that's what it was, but given the area it was filmed in, it seems like a reasonable guess. I've long believed that many UFO sightings are classified military equipment.

Not all of them, but we know for a fact the government has lied about UFOs to cover up classified programs.

What do you think the object is in the footage? Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.