Government UFO Scheme Uncovered, Backs Up Common Theory: DETAILS

The United States government allegedly actively promoted UFO theories for a very simple reason.

As OutKick readers know, people are fascinated by stories of unknown objects in the sky or in the water. There are a lot of videos and photos.

Everyone seems to have a theory, but there are very few answers as to what is actually going on.

Military promoted UFO theories.

Well, people now at least some answers about what's going on, and a predictable culprit was responsible for promoting UFO theories:

The United States military.

The Wall Street Journal reported that an investigation into UFOs discovered the Pentagon purposely promoted at least one UFO story in order to hide classified technology.

Specifically, an Air Force colonel spread doctored photos to people in Nevada near Area 51 in order to spin up the idea UFOs existed.

The military was worried locals might see classified aircraft the world didn't know about, and start speculating, according to the report.

Obviously, you don't want that to happen. So, the military engaged in a misinformation campaign to convince people anything they might see in the sky was actually a UFO.

The Wall Street Journal further reported the following:

"At times, as with the deception around Area 51, military officers spread false documents to create a smokescreen for real secret-weapons programs. In other cases, officials allowed UFO myths to take root in the interest of national security—for instance, to prevent the Soviet Union from detecting vulnerabilities in the systems protecting nuclear installations. Stories tended to take on a life of their own, such as the three-decade journey of a purported piece of space metal that turned out to be nothing of the sort."

For the record, many UFO enthusiasts have long believed that the government was purposely lying in order to hide classified information. It's an incredibly popular and common theory.

I'm not surprised at all that the government has now been confirmed to be behind at least some rumors and stories.

It makes a lot of sense. Better for people to be chasing ghosts than find out B-2 stealth bombers exist. The same applies to trying to keep the Soviets in the dark during the Cold War.

What do you think about the government promoting fake UFO stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.