Tyler Shough's Draft Star Wife Smells Blood In The Water, Tells Quarterback To Go Win Ahead Of First NFL Start

QB1? Great. Now go get the Ws. That’s the message from Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan.

It's officially Tyler Shough time in New Orleans. The Saints have handed the starting job to the rookie quarterback, who was drafted in the second-round with the 40th overall pick, after a 1-7 start to the season.

They've seen enough of Spencer Rattler, who was benched during last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and according to OutKick's Armando Salguero, barring unforeseen circumstances, Shough will start the rest of the season.

The opportunity to prove he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL starts on Sunday. But Tyler's wife, Jordan, a second round draft star in her own right, isn’t satisfied with QB1 status.

Jordan wants her husband to bring home wins. She played soccer in college at Oregon and isn’t going to settle for starting a handful of games in the NFL.

She smells blood in the water and an opportunity for Shough to grab this job and carry it into next season. It's time for him to go win.

Rattler’s Benched, Shough’s In, and His Wife Jordan Is Already Eyeing Wins

"She's been such a huge role in this. And obviously just up to this point, from every college, from every step in the process to now, through the whole draft process. So it was a good feeling," Shough told reporters on Wednesday.

"But she's also, she is a competitor, she played soccer. She was like, 'Good, go out there and win.' She's not really satisfied with it and neither am I, there's nothing to be excited about. So it's just another step, and we gotta go out there and win."

If you don’t love that attitude, I don't know what to tell you. She's double fist pumps at the draft, time to get to work, earn that starting spot, and now go get me some wins.

The Saints might have to have Jordan in the locker room giving the pregame speech.

That's the mentality you want out of your rookie quarterback. Don't expect a celebration after landing the starting job, you haven’t done a damn thing yet.