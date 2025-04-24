Tyler Shough's Wife, Jordan, Is An NFL Draft Star In The Making

If you're looking for a 2025 NFL Draft (wife) or girlfriend sleeper, look no further than Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan.

Yes, Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes figures to have a big weekend just because her boyfriend has name recognition and cameras will be on him, especially Friday night. That said, the OutKick Culture Department, which I lead, has all eyes on Jordan Shough.

The former Oregon soccer player, who married Shough last summer, finds herself just quietly going about her business on social media where she has yet to burst onto the scene. But that all figures to change as Shough is now the No. 5 ranked QB on NFL.com's big board.

"He did have to operate in a pro-style offense. (Jeff) Brohm trusted him," an AFC scout said told NFL.com. "Just like an NFL quarterback, he would get multiple plays, he could check at the line of scrimmage, make NFL calls, call (plays) in the huddle.

"He's done that type of operation already and shown he can handle it. He's going to intrigue some teams. Smart, high-IQ type guy. Very stable. He's already married. He comes across very professionally. He's going to be 26 (in September). The Senior Bowl, the spring process has only benefited him, because he's going to come across well in meetings -- he can talk it at a high level with coordinators, coaches, draw it up."

ALREADY MARRIED!

Did you catch that? It's something you don't see very often in the NFL Draft and you know NFL Network and ESPN producers have that on their own scouting reports.

How big of a weekend is Jordan Shough about to have? None other than Mel Kiper has Tyler going to the New York Giants at No. 34.

ESPN's other expert NFL Draft guy Matt Miller has Shough going to Cleveland.

If this Draft plays out as the experts predict, Jordan Shough is about to become a certified NFL wife star.

Buckle up!