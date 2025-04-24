Quinn Ewers' Girlfriend Mady Barnes Is Ready For The NFL Draft

Who will be the breakout star girlfriend of the 2025 NFL Draft?

If it's going to be Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes, it might take a miracle as the Texas quarterback continues to slide down the draft board to a mid-Friday night pick, according to the experts who track this stuff.

ESPN experts say Ewers will be snagged around No. 40. The Athletic has him at No. 82 overall and CBS has him sliding all the way to the No. 107 pick or even further back.

You get the point: He's not going to be a star in tonight's portion of the Draft when NFL Girlfriends typically shine, but that doesn't mean that Mady won't get a chance to be in the spotlight. Ewers is still ranked as the No. 6 QB by NFL.com and he has a national name.

In other words, the networks are going to show Quinn & Mady on a couch as the QB waits for the phone to ring.

Barnes, a University of Oklahoma student who is a member of the Chi Omega sorority, has all the intangibles to be a Draft breakout star. TV networks want Hollywood looks, a strong personality and a fairytale scenario that the middle of America will eat up.

The networks want Quinn sweating bullets while Mady plays the role of the doting girlfriend who assures him his NFL dreams will come true.

In 2024, you had offensive lineman Joe Alt's girlfriend Emilie Meyer playing the role of the girlfriend who presented well on TV. Poor Emilie looked like a deer in headlights as ESPN and NFL Network showed her looking dazed.

Barnes figures to slide into that role on Friday night.

Who will be the breakout star girlfriend of Thursday night? Keep an eye on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan, if the gunslinger finds a way to move up into the first round.

Jordan's an Oregon grad who has been a sleeper heading into the draft.

As for Barnes, who has been with Ewers for three years, tonight figures to be a night she can relax. Friday is her night to shine.