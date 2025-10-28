Tyler Shough Is Saints New Starting QB With Chance To Show He Should Be The Future Before '26 Draft

Spencer Rattler threw pick-six to a defensive lineman in latest struggles as team sits at 1-7 record

It was inevitable when the New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough last April that he'd eventually get a chance to start when he was ready. And after Spencer Rattler was benched in-game on Sunday, it was obvious the move was close.

Well, the time for Shough has come.

Moore Tells Shough He Starts

Head coach Kellen Moore has informed Shough he will start Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams, OutKick has confirmed. And that's not all.

This isn't a conundrum. Moore's hope and expectation is that he'll stick with Shough the rest of the season, barring unforeseen circumstances.

So Rattler out.

Shough in.

Rattler Didn't Help Himself

Shough was the No. 40 overall selection of the April draft.

Although he had a solid offseason, Moore decided to start the more experienced and prepared Rattler for the first eight games. It wasn't a disaster, as Rattler threw 8 TD passes and 5 interceptions in those starts.

But neither was it an answer.

The Saints forged a 1-7 record in Rattler's starts and are 1-13 the past two seasons with him. No, it's not all Rattler's fault. But it's not good enough to not be the problem when you're also not the solution.

On Sunday, however, Rattler was the problem. Yes, we're talking the Pick Six to a defensive lineman.

Shough To Get First Start

Rattler also has thrown four interceptions the last two games. So, he didn't help his own cause.

Shough, who has been working on getting up to speed on the NFL game and Moore's playbook, replaced Rattler. Shough had been on the field for only one offensive series prior to Sunday's game.

His NFL experience consisted of two incompletions against the Seattle Seahawks.

But that was on September 21. Shough has progressed since that time, a club source said.

Rattler finished Sunday's game 15-of-21 for 136 yards with an interception and Shough wasn't any better, finishing 17-of-30 for 128 yards and an interception.

Afterward, Moore declined to name his starter for this week. He didn't blame Rattler and merely spoke of wanting a spark for the offense in playing Shough.

Shough's Audition Before '26 Draft

But, obviously, the foundation was laid for the change. And here we are.

So what's next?

The Saints aren't good. They're rebuilding and part of that might be trading off some talent in the coming days before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

One player whose name has been whispered in league circles as being available is receiver Chris Olave.

Losing talent on offense wouldn't help Shough but, well, that's not his decision. The Saints could be drafting a quarterback early in next April's draft.

How Shough plays the remainder of this season will likely play some factor in that decision. So this promotion is an opportunity now and audition for 2026.