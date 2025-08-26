Spencer Rattler Beats Out Tyler Shough As The Saints Starting Quarterback -- For Now

Big announcement from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday! They pulled back the curtain on their quarterback competition when head coach Kellen Moore announced Spencer Rattler is the team's starting quarterback.

And folks are really excited.

Not really.

Kellen Moore Excited By Spencer Rattler

Rattler has beaten out rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough for the starting job in 2025.

And this seems to be a decision about letting the more experienced player start the season and letting the less experienced player continue to develop.

It's the right choice by Moore even after both players delivered some similar preseason performances.

"Really, really excited for him," Moore said of Rattler. "He's done an awesome job this offseason. So, he's just been consistent and made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up.

"I'm really, really excited about Spencer. He's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job for us."

Tyler Shough May Get Chance Later

Picking Rattler to start the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals is one thing. But the dynamics of this situation does not guarantee he'll finish the season in the same spot. That's because Shough might get an opportunity later.

"We're really, really fortunate," Moore said. "We got Tyler. Loved the development he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career, just navigating that.

"And I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback, to let the whole process play itself out. I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver (in) the last preseason game."

Shough completed 12 of 20 passes for 102 yards without a touchdown or interception against the Broncos, so it was a nice outing. But there's more to do.

"There's a process for both of these guys," Moore said. "And we think we've got two guys that are going to have a great career for us."

Saints Fans Not Embracing Decision

Maybe.

But excuse Saints fans if they want to see proof before endorsing anyone. They are still getting over the fact Derek Carr retired unexpectedly, and the departure left the franchise frantically searching for QB answers.

So, the responses on the Saints social media account after Moore made his announcement were, well, less than enthusiastic.

If you want to see those responses, go over to X and read them for yourself because I'm not going to quote fans here. I'm too journalismy for that.

But we get the sentiment.

The Saints picked Rattler to be their starter after he delivered an 0-6 record in the games he started in 2024. So show us you're good, Spencer, is the narrative in the Big Easy now.

Trial By Fire Early On For Rattler

We should know pretty quickly if Rattler will have staying power because, after the opener, the Saints play the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills – three teams with playoff expectations and better than good defenses.

If Rattler can make it through those three teams with good outings, Moore's choice to start him will make sense. If Rattler struggles, the start of October might become Shough time.

And if neither one shows signs of being that player who is going to "have a great career," as Moore said, then next offseason is going to mark another quarterback search for the Saints.