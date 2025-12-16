Twerking Above The Rim Is All Fun & Games Until You Get Slammed Into The Pavement When Entire Goal Gives Out

A well-timed twerking celebration can work in your favor. There are other successful deployments of the dance routine, such as when the Taiwanese cheerleaders used it as a technique to distract free throw shooters.

But twerking isn’t for every occasion. Certain jobs frown upon it, and it's not recommended when climbing on a basketball goal out in the wild. Hell, dunking on a goal out in the wild can go sideways sometimes.

You're really testing your luck by making your way over the backboard to stand on the rim to twerk. As the viral video out of the Philippines, reports TMZ, shows size doesn’t matter with a hoop exposed to the elements.

There's music and there's laughter and an all around good time being had as the woman is encouraged to climb up the basketball goal. Then, as she's dancing above the rim, the pole holding the basket up gives out and slams her to the pavement below.

The fun and games come crashing down with it. She's laid out on her back trying to gather herself while some concerned folks move in to help out.

Climbing Over the Backboard? That’s How You Test Fate Out in the Wild

The best part of the entire video, to me, isn’t the twerking. It's not the lesson about basketball goals out in the wild or even the woman being taught that lesson by being slammed into the pavement.

It's towards the end of the video as the person taking the video is moving the camera back and forth between where the woman is lying and where the pole gave way.

You can see off in the distance as the camera shows the failure point on the pole for a second time that there are some who kept on partying as if a basketball goal didn’t just slam a woman into the pavement.

They knew better than to tempt fate by climbing on a basketball goal out in the elements. They weren’t going to let someone who was willing to take that risk and twerk on a rim for no reason whatsoever ruin their good time.

I don’t know that I would be able to return to partying as quickly as they did, but I respect it.