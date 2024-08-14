Alysha Newman's Site Crashed After She Twerked At The Olympics, The Celebration Added 20k More Subscribers

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman earned much more than a bronze medal from competing in the Olympics in Paris. Thanks to her viral twerking celebration, she's added a significant number to her OnlyFans subscriber count.

The extra attention brought on by her Olympic performance caused her site to crash and her entire team to jump on a call to figure things out. In other words, all her hard work paid off on and off the track.

Alysha told Mail Sport that her overall following had increased by hundreds of thousands of followers and that she had added tens of thousands of new subscribers on OnlyFans since the "twerk heard round the world."

She said when asked if winning a medal and going viral had added to her number of subscribers, "Oh yeah. Oh for sure, I would say, like, even Instagram, like I'd say like 10 times more than the previous month…"

She continued, "It's quite insane. My whole team, we actually had to get on a phone call because a lot of our… the website was crashing because of how many people actually came on."

Alysha Newman is riding her Olympic twerking celebration to OnlyFans success

The group even consulted with some OnlyFans software people to help get the site back up and running and to try to come up with ways to avoid crashes in the future.

When pressed for specific numbers, Alysha responded, "I've gotten over 20,000 new subscribers… And it's still coming in. I think I'm up almost 200,000 on Instagram and then about 20 more thousand on OnlyFans."

Now that's an increase in subscribers fitting of someone who calls themselves the "Pole Vault Queen." It's well deserved too.

Alysha has used her OnlyFans to transform her house into a wellness house. It's now equipped with a sauna, a cold plunge, a hot tub and a hyperbaric chamber. Not only that, she says she was able to pay for her coaches to join her at the Olympics in Paris thanks to OnlyFans.

It turns out there's a lot that goes into ending a 112-year pole-vaulting medal drought.

Congrats to Alysha Newman on accomplishing that feat as well as the feat of turning her Olympic performance into a ton of viral success.