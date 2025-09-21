Colleen Wolfe, Noted Defender Of The Tush Push, Stretches Leather Pants To The Limit Demonstrating Play

The "Tush Push" debate is heating up again, and we're at the point where, since banning the play on the grounds of player safety didn’t work, it's being dissected in other ways.

There are claims now that offensive linemen are actually lining up offsides and/or false starting on the play. That means referees need to take a closer look at where linemen are lining up and if anyone is getting started before the snap.

That also means we need some in-studio demonstrations during the pregame shows. That's where NFL GameDay Morning's Steve Mariucci and Colleen Wolfe come into play.

They could obviously show replays of the issues being voiced with the play, but who wants to get ready for a day of football by watching someone play with a telestrator?

Nobody does it like John Madden used to do it. Instead, let's have a guy in a suit and a woman in leather pants show us where to line up to properly execute the play.

Colleen Wolfe Puts Her Leather Pants to the Tush Push Test

Marriucci played center while he had Colleen, a noted "Tush Push" defender, line up as the guard. She voiced concerns about her pants holding up during her "quad workout."

Former NFL referee turned NFL Officiating and Rules Analyst Walt Anderson was observing the demonstration in order to make a ruling on it. He said it best about Colleen's leather pants holding up, "She's got a good alignment."

These sorts of breakdowns are why we tune into the pregame shows in the first place. Who's in, who's out this week, and what is the proper way to line up on the "Tush Push?"

Well done. As for the play itself, I'm with Colleen. Put more effort into stopping it and less into complaining about not being able to stop it.

"The Eagles have figured out how to execute a play perfectly and make it their own. So I don't think that now they should have to not do it anymore, and it be banned from the league," Colleen said about the Tush Push back in February.

"Come on, let's get better at defending it. How about that?"