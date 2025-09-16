Tush Push Hate Makes My Blood Boil, Says Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata

Stop The Tush Push or don't ... just stop talking about it.

Call it genius, call it gimmick — the Eagles’ "Tush Push" once again stole headlines after their 20-17 gut-check win over the Chiefs in Week 2.

Critics keep crying that Philly's dreaded QB sneak remains a cheap trick. Some are saying the Eagles are getting away with pre-snap penalties with their special play.

Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata, speaking with Sports Radio WIP, still isn’t buying the pushback.

The 6-foot-8 Aussie (with a voice of gold) lit up jealous critics of the play, which continues to be dominant in short-yardage situations..

"I understand the outrage [over the tush push]. What I don’t understand is them using it as an excuse to why we won the game," Mailata commented on Tuesday, days before the Eagles face the Rams in a rematch of their NFC Divisional showdown.

"I think it’s incredibly disrespectful to our defense and our special teams who balled out. And my brothers on defense and special teams who balled out that game, who had our backs when we weren’t moving the ball or weren’t doing anything," Mailata added. He wasn’t done.

"That pisses me off because we give so much to this game and to kind of base off a short-yardage play, that is a football play," Mailata continued.

"And say that we won the game off that, but not how our defense played and not how our special teams have played, putting us in those positions. You know I think it’s bull crap."

Finally, the lineman unloaded the knockout punch. "I just think it’s rubbish. Absolute rubbish, man. It makes my blood boil just thinking about it."

Mailata said what Eagles fans already know: the push isn’t cheating; it's just smarter and stronger than teams want to admit.

The message from the 2-0 Eagles is clear: keep pushing, or get shoved.

