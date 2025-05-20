Eagles Players, Including Jalen Hurts And Jordan Mailata, Are Not Coming To The Defense Of The Tush Push

This is from the shooting inside the tent department: The Philadelphia Eagles have done some significant lobbying the last few weeks trying to keep the NFL from banning their signature Tush Push play, but offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is apparently in favor of that possible ban.

"Listen guys, in terms of them banning the Tush Push, I hate that name so I hope they do ban it," Mailata told reporters on Tuesday. "Stupid name."

Jalen Hurts Is Play's Triggerman

Yeah, it sounds like Mailata has a problem with the play's name more than the actual play. So maybe he'll feel better not listening to the play called and continue being a focus in the media.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the epicenter of the Tush Push because he carries the football on the glorified quarterback sneak every time. But he also didn't exactly offer a resounding defense of the play.

Or any defense.

"I don't necessarily have a comment on that," Hurts said about a possible ban.

Mailata Focused On What He Can Control

Mailata doesn't seem the least bit concerned whether a play that has provided the Eagles offense nearly automatic first downs in short yardage situations might be gone from their arsenal.

"I can't control that," he said. "We can't control it, so we don't even worry about that. Right now we're just installing our schemes. Whatever [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] is installing that day, that's what we're focused on.

"Because worrying about whether they ban the Tush Push or not ain't going to win us a championship. What we do here everyday matters."

This seems like a bit of an irreverent attitude considering all the energy the NFL and the Eagles, on opposing sides, are spending on the issue.

NFL Vote Expected Wednesday

The NFL is this week holding a league meeting in Minneapolis and club owners are expected to decide whether to change blocking rules which would prohibit pushing a teammate. That rule change proposal would effectively spell the end the Tush Push.

The Tush Push initially survived an effort to ban it at the March NFL annual meeting. But the league found a way to keep pecking away at it.

Both league officials, led by commissioner Roger Goodell, working in favor of the rules proposal and the Eagles in the form of chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Lurie working to keep the rules status quo, have been lobbying owners before they vote on the matter.

The rules proposal, presented by the Green Bay Packers, needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

And what if the Tush Push somehow survives? Will that be super exciting for Eagles players?

"They call it we run it, simple." Mailata said.