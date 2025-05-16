Trump Takes To Truth Social To Respond To Springsteen; Doesn't Disappoint

When Bruce Springsteen decided that a captive audience in Manchester, England was going to sit there and listen to him spout off about President Trump instead of just giving the people what they wanted and playing "Born To Run," you knew the Commander in Chief would have a response, and, boy, did he ever.

It might even be some of his finest social media work.

Now, I can understand people who disagree with the President's policies, but I don't get the people who seem unable to disagree while at the same time admitting that the man is hilarious, especially when he hops on social media.

Trump took to Truth Social to offer his response to Springsteen and did not disappoint.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," President Trump wrote. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy - Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn't elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn't have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is "dumb as a rock," and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?"

If you liked that first part, get ready for when President Trump really started cooking.

"This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just ‘standard fare.’ Then we'll all see how it goes for him!"

I've been chuckling since I read "dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)" It's just gold, Jerry.

It doesn't surpass Trump's greatest social media moment, which, for my money, was when he made fun of Barney Frank for wearing a t-shirt with his nips jutting out into space.

Every time I read that, I chuckle like Beavis and Butt-Head.

So, his Springsteen post was not quite as good as that gem — which I hope appears in history books some day, it's that funny — but that was some top-notch Trump social media writin'.