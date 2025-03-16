Trump Launches Devastating Military Operation, Violent Footage Released: DETAILS

President Donald Trump is striking hard and fast against Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The Houthis - a proxy group of the Iranian regime - have been harassing global shipping at a disturbing rate since late 2023. There were limited strikes when Joe Biden was President, and Trump is now seriously escalating the American response to re-establish deterrence and land a devastating blow.

The President announced Saturday the following on Truth Social:

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk. The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends. Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom. No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World. To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"

President Donald Trump announces significant military operation against the Houthis.

U.S. Central Command released footage of the operation following the President's announcement, including direct strike footage.

The massive military operation "hit radars, air defenses, and missile and drone systems in an effort to open international shipping lanes in the Red Sea," according to the New York Times.

The NYT further reported the strikes are expected to last for multiple days, and there could be further escalation depending on how the Houthis respond.

Trump and the U.S. military have been on a roll lately when it comes to killing bad guys. A senior ISIS leader was killed in Somalia, the leader of ISIS in Iraq got deleted from the planet this week and another scumbag terrorist got wiped out in a drone strike in Syria a couple weeks ago.

Now, Trump has ordered the military to hammer the Houthis, and that's exactly what they're doing. The bad guys have a front row seat to a lesson in American air power.

