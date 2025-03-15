Trump Obliterates ISIS Leader, Brutal Strike Footage Released: WATCH

The world now has one less scumbag ISIS leader after an overwhelming strike conducted by the United States military.

U.S. Central Command announced late Friday night that a strike had been carried out against an ISIS official, and footage was also released.

The release states the following:

"On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader, Chief of Global Operations and the Delegated Committee Emir – Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, alias 'Abu Khadijah', and one other ISIS operative. As the Emir of ISIS’ most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group’s global organization. After the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces moved to the strike site and found both dead ISIS terrorists. Both terrorists were wearing unexploded ‘suicide vests’ and had multiple weapons. CENTCOM and Iraqi forces were able to identify Abu Khadijah through a DNA match from DNA collected on a previous raid where Abu Khadijah narrowly escaped."

The footage is nothing short of awesome. You can see a missile smash into the vehicle carrying Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, and it immediately went up in flames.

President Donald Trump also hopped on Truth Social Friday night to celebrate the good news, and announced the terrorist's "miserable life was terminated."

You simply love to see it.

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," said U.S. Central Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla added when announcing the strike.

Let this serve as a clear warning to the rest of the garbage out there looking to threaten America. Our military stands ready to obliterate you, and that's exactly what they will do.

ISIS just got a firsthand lesson in the FA part of FAFO.

