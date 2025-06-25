Trump Shares Shocking Iran Attack Details, Puts American Power On Display: WATCH

Three different sites - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - were hit in Iran.

President Donald Trump revealed more details of the strike on Iran, and it's a level of power no other country could dream of possessing.

The United States military carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - this past weekend under orders of the President.

Fordow and Natanz were hit by 30,000-pound bunker busters and Isfahan was hit by dozens of cruise missiles. The success of the hit on Fordow is now under much debate after a leaked American intelligence assessment claimed it failed to knock it out, but Trump has repeatedly said it's gone.

Trump reveals more Iran strike details.

Trump appeared at the NATO Summit on Wednesday and revealed more specific details of how the massive strike went down.

The President revealed the cruise missiles that Isfahan hit within "nine inches" of their targets after being fired from a submarine roughly 400 miles away.

He also revealed that F-22s and F-35s were the escorts for the strike package of B-2 stealth bombers. Most impressively, Trump revealed a total of 52 tankers were used for refueling the planes during the trip.

For comparison, Russia has a total of 19 tankers and China has 10. The United States brought more than both countries have combined for a single operation.

Incredible.

We knew fifth-generation fighters had been involved in the operation after the Pentagon press briefing this past Sunday, and I immediately suggested it was carried out with F-22s and F-35s.

For people who don't know, the F-22 is the greatest fighter jet ever built. It's designed to dominate the air, and due to the insanely sensitive and classified technology on it, the United States has never exported a single one.

What we didn't know was the fact that a total of 52 tankers were used, and the cruise missiles hit within inches of their targets.

Whether Fordow survived or not, the level of precision and power is stunning. It's another reminder that when America decides to go the military route, we can bring things to the fight no other nation on the planet can. It's truly that simple.

