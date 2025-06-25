Trump Rages At Media After Leaked Document Claims Iran Attack Failed: WATCH

President Donald Trump isn't happy after a leaked intelligence assessment claimed the attack on Fordow failed to destroy it.

The United States military launched a massive attack on three nuclear sites in Iran last weekend with the intent of destroying the country's nuclear program.

The biggest target was Fordow - a uranium enrichment facility deep underground. A total of 12 GBU-57 bunker busters, which each weigh 30,000 pounds, were used to hit the site.

Trump rages at the media over leaked Iran attack report.

Initially, the United States claimed the mission was a great success, but the narrative is starting to shift. CNN published information from a leaked intelligence assessment determining the facility wasn't destroyed.

Jennifer Griffin reported further details from the leaked assessment, noting it might have only set the program back months.

At this time, the assessment is deemed "low confidence." The leaked assessment is based on SIGINT (signals intelligence, such as intercepted communications) and satellite images.

Well, President Donald Trump isn't happy, and launched an attack on CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times as "scum" in reaction to the latest developments.

He also doubled down on the claim that Fordow was completely destroyed. You can watch his comments in the tweets below.

While the exact battle damage assessment isn't known at this time and likely won't be for a long time, the Israel Atomic Energy Commission released a statement backing up Trump's view of the attack.

The statement reads as follows:

"The devastating US strike on Fordo destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran’s military nuclear program, has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years. The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

The simple reality of the situation is that a true battle damage assessment in this situation is going to require people to actually go in and inspect.

That's going to be borderline impossible at the moment. Could Tier One assets trained in dealing with nuclear material such as Delta Force possibly go in? Anything is possible, but if that does happen (it almost certainly won't), then the public isn't going to hear about it anyway. That would be kept under wraps.

For now, we wait to see what further developments come. We'll be sure to update you all here at OutKick with more information when we have it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.