Trump Faces Major Problem With Mexico After Foolish Drug Cartel Decision: DETAILS

President Donald Trump's efforts to use the military against drug cartels is facing serious resistance from Mexico.

Trump has made destroying the cartels poisoning our people a top priority during his second administration.

The President has regularly left the door open on using the U.S. military - the strongest military on the planet - to directly strike the cartels in Mexico.

So far, no direct strikes have happened, and it appears Mexico wants it to stay that way.

President Donald Trump is open to using the U.S. military to hit drug cartels in Mexico. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Mexico rejects Trump's plan to use the military against drug cartels.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump and Mexican President Claudi Sheinbaum had a tense phone call on April 16th about the issue.

Trump pressed Sheinbaum to let the U.S. military get the job done, but she wasn't receptive to cooperation that would involve direct military involvement, according to the report.

Now, she's publicly rejected the idea American troops will ever take a leading role.

Delta Force, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs (Credit: Getty Images)

Will the United States military strike drug cartels. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

"No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable. We can collaborate. We can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory," Sheinbaum said publicly after the Wall Street Journal's report was published, according to Fox News.

Mexican President Claudi Sheinbaum publicly rejected President Trump's plan to use the military against drug cartels. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

It's worth noting there is a precedent for using the military in an allied country without the country's expressed permission.

The most famous example was the 2011 raid to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. President Barack Obama famously refused to tell the Pakistanis that America was launching a covert military raid into its territory.

The thinking was that giving the Pakistanis a heads up was too risky and someone might tip off the terrorist leader. It was a very smart decision from Obama.

A strike by the United States military against cartels in Mexico would likely share a lot of similarities with the Osama bin Laden raid. Helicopters loaded with Tier One operators - Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 - could fly in, melt the bad guys and be gone before anyone even knew what happened. Members of the CIA Special Activities Division would be another option that would likely be considered.

President Donald Trump is considering taking military action against the drug cartels in Mexico. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What do you think President Donald Trump should do to stop the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

