Trump Aid Margo Martin Sends A Poolside Postcard, Chloe Kitts Is A Draft Night Star & Can MLB Really Ban Fans?

Whew. Over the hill and safely onto the final five days of June. That's right. Five days, and she's donezo. Just like that. Another pride month in the books!

And then we really get into the meat of summer. After July 4th – on a FRIDAY this year! – it gets slowwwwwwwwwwww. Like, painfully slow. But, we're ready for it. We're prepared. We're warriors. Luckily for us, the Instagram #content game doesn't know a slow time of year, so we're gonna be just fine in this class.

I assume Trump will keep us on our toes, too. Just a hunch.

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we enjoy some Middle Eastern scenery with Trump aid, Margo Martin, and go from there.

What else? I've got a couple STARS out of last night's NBA Draft – none of them are players, shockingly. We'll go ahead and welcome them to the club right off the bat.

I've also got Pete Hegseth vs. the media in maybe the biggest bloodbath of 2025, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson enjoying the offseason, and Nancy Mace checking in with a bullet-proof vest.

She backs the blue, and so do we!

Grab you a scotch to honor my sweet, fiercely Italian grandmother – I don't love scotch, either, but I'm powering through – and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Getting old sucks, but at least you don't have to see this crap anymore

Obviously, I've hinted at some crap going on in my personal life over the past week, and it's probably time to get it out there. My grandma – Yaya, as we knew her – has been in hospice for 10 days now. Ten.

She was 93, suffered a stroke early last week, and had been there ever since. When you suffer a stroke at 93, you don't come back. We all knew that. Doesn't take a genius to piece that puzzle together.

What we didn't know? That it was possible to last 10 days in hospice after said stroke. Amazing. What a fighter.

Anyway, she finally passed sometime early this morning, which, frankly, was for the best. It's a weird thing to say, but anyone who has seen a loved one in that condition knows what I mean.

She was the best. And she would've LOVED this class. How many 93-year-olds do you know who still pound scotch every night before bed? That was her, right up until the end.

To be fair, bedtime was around 5, but still … Happy Hour is Happy Hour, am I right?

What a life.

She once owned a castle in Switzerland. True story. For her birthday earlier this month, her only request was to go to IHOP for pancakes and chocolate milk. She enjoyed the lavish things. She enjoyed the simple things. She enjoyed scotch.

Cheers to Yaya.

Now, let's honor her by checking in with the insufferable fake news media – Yaya was very much on the right side of things:

What a night for the NBA Draft!

I mean, what are we doing here? Every single day, the wokes in the media somehow manage to get dumber and dumber. Pete's right, it really is an obsession.

This whole discourse over whether the attack on Iran was a success or not has been such a perfect microcosm of what society has become. Imagine what the reaction would've been in America 50 years ago if we had bombed a country that had, for decades, said things like "Death to America."

There would've been a party in the streets. Folks would've been so fired up. Even if they didn't agree with the operation, they, at the very least, would've been proud as hell that "our boys" pulled it off.

But not today. Not even close. Today, the media just wants to make sure all genders involved in the operation are properly recognized. They want to make sure this was a diverse mission. An inclusive one. They also want so badly for it to have been an unsuccessful one.

It's just so exhausting. And so disgusting. And, frankly, so depressing. Can we act like adults one time?

Whew. I need a break. This has been a HEAVY class for a Thursday in late-June. Let's try to get back on track a bit here with a couple STARS that emerged out of last night's NBA Draft!

Nancy, Margo & where do we stand on this banned fan?

Another draft, another addition to our list! Chloe and Maria now both go into the pantheon of ‘viral chicks at random sporting events that turn on America,’ joining Masters Girl, JJ McCarthy's wife, Gia Duddy, Sad Baylor girl, and, of course, the OG: Jenn Sterger.

It really is a tradition unlike any other in this country. Up next? The NHL Draft – tomorrow night!

Side note: What's the deal with putting drafts literally right after the season? I don't get it. They're still picking up trash from the Panthers' parade (not so much for the small OKC gathering), and now we're already on to 2026? Wild.

OK, let's rapid-fire this final-Thursday-class-of-June into a big Thursday night. First up? Trump aid Margo Martin is back from a great trip to the Middle East!

Welcome back to class, Margo! And welcome back to the states. As you could tell from Pete's presser this morning, things are going GREAT here!

Next? The good news is, Nancy hasn't changed a BIT since you left:

Back the blue! That's our girl. We do, too, Nancy Mace! Don't you worry about it. Thanks for being on the frontlines out there battling for us every single day.

Head on a swivel!

Finally … I need to get a pulse-check on this banning situation we have going on in Major League Baseball right now.

For those who missed it, some White Sox fan yelled something nasty about Katel Marte's late mother the other night. We don't know what was said. We do know it was bad enough that they had to pause the game so Katel could calm down.

It also got Torey Lovullo fired the hell up:

Not great!

I'm not 100% sure where I stand on this just yet, mainly because we don't know what was said. I'm not positive we ever will.

But, I'm inclined to say this is all a bit much. Seems like your classic case of ‘one side taking something just a tad too far’ to me.

You wanna toss the guy from the game? Go ahead. That's fine. We've all been kicked out of games before.

Me and a bunch of buddies once got kicked out of Fenway senior year of college because, by the 8th inning, the heckling just got to be too much. Frankly, I was fine with them kicking us out. I was ready to go.

But to ban someone "indefinitely" for saying something mean at a sporting event? Eh. Feels like a slippery slope to me. Also, what does that even mean? Indefinitely? So, basically, you're gonna say it now to keep up appearances, and then he'll be allowed back in next year when people stop caring?

How do you even enforce it? It's not possible.

Again, it feels like an overreaction to me. But, then again, I also played college ball for a coach who called me things I can't even repeat today. And I was the best player on the team!

Sure, we were 2-27 that season, but I was still the best. Piss off, haters!

Take us home, Erin & Charissa

Again, I'm not saying the guy isn't a scumbag, because he clearly is. But spend a few hours in the nosebleeds at Fenway during a shitty Sox season, and you'll realize most fans are.

OK, that's it for today. Weird class, but I think we finished strong.

Take us home, Erin and Charissa!

See you tomorrow.

