True Romance: Cop Caught Sleeping With Woman On Duty; Model Too Rich To Date Likes Married Men, Weird Turn-Ons

It's Thursday again, and you know what that means. We're taking out the special candle and putting on some soft music to set the mood, then burning ourselves with hot wax.

In other words, it's time for the latest edition of True Romance. I don’t want this one to be too overwhelming, but I am going to warn you that it may tug at a few heart stings.

Hand up if you thought 63-year-old Tom Cruise and 37-year-old Ana de Armas were going to last forever. Yeah, I was hopeful too.

I wanted another crazed jumping up and down on the couch moment as much as anyone, but it wasn’t meant to be. The two broke up less than a year after they started dating.

Reportedly, it came to an end because the two had lost the spark and came to the realization that they were better off as friends. You hate to hear that.

If we learned anything from the hooking up with coworkers stories from a few weeks ago, it's that a lot of the time they end in marriage. It didn’t end that way for these two.

Despite the reported end to their relationship, they are expected to continue working together professionally. There's always a chance that spark returns.

I couldn’t dive right into this week's main event without a much softer landing than that. We need something to pick up our spirits and restore faith in coworkers hooking up.

That's where the lovely couple of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach come in. The former ABC News coworkers, who were married and claim they were separated from their spouses when their romance began, announced that they're engaged.

That should do it. Your faith in coworker romances should be fully restored by these two in their late 40s and early 50s. They haven’t let anything slow them down.

Congratulations and thank you both for leading with your hearts and teaching all of us something about romance. I can’t wait to see them in their 80s still in love like they were when they listened to their hearts.

Following your heart isn’t always a path to eternal happiness, as it is for Holmes and Robach. There are bumps along the way, and you could find yourself in trouble with your employer for repeatedly having sex with a noted meth user while on duty as a cop.

A Wisconsin cop was caught sleeping with a woman while on duty

A police officer with the Phillips Police Department in Wisconsin is in trouble after he got caught having sex with a woman while on duty. To make matters worse, WJFW reports that he allegedly covered up the rendezvous by falsifying his activity logs.

31-year-old Connor Newman has been charged in Price County with three counts of felony misconduct in public office and one count of obstructing a police officer.

He's accused of turning off his computer to hide his location, alerting the woman, who is reportedly a known meth user, to bodycam calls and falsifying those daily activity logs.

Newman, who worked for two sheriff's offices prior to joining the Phillips PD in March, left out being at the woman's address in his daily activity reports during visits which spanned from early July to early August.

On July 30–31, a patrol deputy found Newman's vehicle parked outside the woman's address. He did not answer the radio when the deputy had dispatch conduct a status check.

When they knocked on the woman's door, her roommate answered and confirmed that there was an officer there. He didn’t come out until dispatch told him to.

Newman allegedly admitted during a recorded interview to having sex with the woman multiple times while he was on duty and in his uniform. What he left out was that he was clearly falling for the "known meth user."

The repeated visits and the falsifying of his activity logs are one thing, but according to a witness who was interviewed, Newman told his potential love interest about an informant who was wearing a wire.

She'll take that info over flowers any day. As for Newman and his heart wanting what his heart wants, he could be facing more than 10 years in prison if he's convicted on all charges. If that ain't love, I don’t know what you call it.

This Week in True Romance:

A wealthy model says she's too rich and successful to date normally, so she sleeps with married men instead

Model Lana Madison earns quite the living from her racy career in content. Despite the wealth and success, she hasn’t had any luck in love.

She's one of the ones out there who is too rich and too successful to date normally. That shouldn’t be the case, but that's what she claims is her reality.

Madison isn’t letting that get her down. She has adapted to her reality. She's done trying to find love and instead keeps things casual.

Sometimes, when keeping things casual, she ends up in the arms of men who are taken. But don’t go blaming her for that. It's not her fault that she likes sleeping with married men. It's the men's wives' fault, or at least that's what she's suggesting.

"I sleep with married men all the time but I don’t consider it cheating. If they come to me, that’s their choice," Madison said, reports The Sun.

"I’m not stealing anyone, I’m just giving them what they’re clearly missing at home. I don’t chase men, I attract them. If they’re loyal, they won’t even reply to me. But if they do, that’s on them."

Madison isn’t a homewrecker. She's just like the rest of us looking for romance, and she's getting it where she can find it. That's all.

"People love to blame me. But I’m not the problem, I’m the symptom," she said. "I’m not trying to break up marriages, I’m just the reality check that exposes what’s already broken."

It couldn’t be any clearer. Sleeping with married men doesn’t mean she's a homewrecker, and it doesn’t mean she's setting out to break up marriages.

It all comes down to being a person who deserves affection like everyone else. Success shouldn’t take that away from her. Should it? Do you not want her to be happy?

I don’t want to live in a society that can't read between the lines and can’t see that sleeping with married men doesn’t make you a villain.

Weird turn-ons

Let's get a little weird before we call it a week. I was scrolling around Reddit a few days ago and found a topic that we haven’t really gotten into.

It was a simple question, "What's something weird that turns you on?" The answers, on the other hand, aren’t as straightforward, but they are highly entertaining.

Enjoy and feel free to send your weirdness my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Having a necklace put on. Something about the nerves in the back of my neck with the chain and the fingers brushing the back of my neck as the chain is fastened.

When someone stands behind me to show me how to do something

Messy hair and confidence ,it shouldn’t work but it always does

Women with dark circles under their eyes. I may have had a thing for Christina Ricci as Wednesday when I was a kid.

A Woman with a raspy voice

Certain voices or accents The smell of something random like gasoline, old books, or vanilla Confidence or intelligence rather than looks Watching someone focused on a task Even oddly specific things like someone rolling up their sleeves or wearing glasses

Watching someone parallel park perfectly on the first try. That’s raw dominance energy right there.

Older men

It's such a Canadian thing in my opinion but when a guy takes off his touque in the winter and his hair is all sweaty and pushed down underneath.

Women with saggy boobs.

Seeing men in blue collar or work clothes. Those lime green shirts, vests or hard hats? WHHEWWW

A little bit of body odor mixed with the cologne. Not sure why, but that does it for me. Also, whispering in my ear.

Honestly, women who are a bit chubby, or softish. Not like flabby, but not thin. I like what motherhood does to a body.

Women with large hands. Can I explain it? No.

A woman wearing only a man's dress shirt.

Clown girls. Not sure why, something about the contrast of the makeup and the skin tone.

Feet, and women who look mean. I'm not talking about a Karen, but just someone who looks like a bit of a b.

Cold wind from outside blowing onto my naked body in a warm room. Diamond hard.

The sound of brown paper bags....no idea why.

Play Time Over

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

Let's go to class on a few of relatable points that may have prevented this rather unpleasant encounter:

It is high time that at 32 years-old, Jone Ribeiro finds his own place to live where he can freely entertain guests of his own choosing, Dad's House, Dad's Rules still apply whether you're 15 or approaching your mid-30s, and Since lower-end prostitutes tend not to be the most stable or trustworthy creatures on the planet, then the right prescription would have been a motel room in this instance 😊

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Paul, thanks for reaching out. You nailed it.

The strangest part of this isn’t the day drinking with the prostitute, it's that this 32-year-old dude appears to be living with his parents still.

It's time to get a place of his own for playtime with his prostitutes.

-------------

That's it. Another week of True Romance in the books. Feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, with your True Romance stories sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, do me a favor and go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.