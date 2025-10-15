Dad Asks Son's Prostitute To Leave & Naturally, The Son Responded By Punching His Dad In The Face

Playtime’s over. A Florida man didn’t like hearing that from dad and took a trip to jail for his reaction

When dad says playtime with your prostitute is over, that means playtime with your prostitute is over. Throwing a fit hardly ever works out and usually doesn't end well for you, even if you're in your thirties and have been spending the day drinking.

A man in Coral Springs, Florida, ended up taking a trip to jail last month after an argument with his father, who had asked his son's prostitute to leave turned physical, reports the local outlet Coral Springs Talk.

32-year-old Jone Ribeiro was arrested on September 27, according to the Coral Springs Police report, after allegedly becoming upset with his father and then punching him in the face. Just another Saturday in late September in Florida.

The son was upset with his father after the prostitute he had allegedly been day drinking with left. He yelled at his old man and reportedly even told him that he was going to "beat his ass."

He refused to calm down and dad told officers that when he put his hand on his son's shoulder to walk him out of the home, the Florida man split his dad's lip. That's when the police were called.

Dad’s Lip Takes the Hit, Son Takes the Ride to Jail

Police observed the injury to the victim's lip and corroborated his version of events with the victim's wife and daughter. According to the daughter, she heard the argument from another room and heard her brother make death threats.

Officers attempted to question Ribeiro, who appeared to be intoxicated and kept interrupting officers while he was being questioned. He told them that his father was upset about the woman he had brought home, but denied the assault.

For his refusal to respect his dad's declaration that playtime with his prostitute was over, Jone Ribeiro was arrested. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail and eventually released after posting $2,000 bond.

Fingers crossed the son learned a valuable lesson here and doesn’t have a similar type of outburst the next time he has a Saturday playdate with a prostitute and dad says it's time for his friend to go home.