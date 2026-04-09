True Romance: Nikki Glaser Enjoys Boyfriend Hooking Up With Other Women, Pharmacist Servicing Customers & More

I hope your robe is clean, your candles are plentiful, and your tub runneth over with bubbles this week. But above all else, I hope your heart is wide open as we make our way down the path attempting to find True Romance.

It's rarely an easy journey. Not because it has to be complicated, but because we often make it so. We don’t always see what's right before us because we're distracted by nonsense. It's a battle each and every day.

I'm not always successful, but I take the task of breaking through the nonsense seriously every week. This week I let Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini lead the way. They're not getting caught up in the nonsense of a few pictures.

The married New England Patriots head coach and married NFL reporter are friends. They were among a group of friends and the pictures of them hugging and hand holding don't tell the whole story.

Russini said, "the photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

Vrabel called it laughable to suggest that anything these two were seen doing at the "adults-only" resort, Ambiente Sedona, was anything but an innocent exchange between the two.

I agree with Vrabel. These exchanges are a testament to the strength of their marriages to other people. There's nothing else to see here. What a way to set the tone for the week of romance.

On that same note, I just want to throw out that I support the Noems. They may or may not have a lot going on behind closed doors, but that's nobody else's business and the keywords here are behind closed doors.

Nikki Glaser is really into her boyfriend hooking up with other women

Comedian Nikki Glaser is tripling or quadrupling down on her enjoyment of her boyfriend hooking up with other women. She's discussed it before and is still getting turned on by her boyfriend Chris Convy's hookups.

Some people are into feet, others like to have their significant others have fun outside their relationship. I don’t know where she stands on feet and whether they do anything for her, but Glaser is into the latter.

Her latest admission came during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She took the audience of the episode right up to the details of the acts themselves. Which could be to save some for the bedroom or keep her from getting herself too worked up.

"In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up. But that is not a two-way street," Glaser said, reports Page Six.

"I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. I don’t really care about that. But I don’t care if someone else were to. In fact, I kinda like it."

It started for her when she would ask Convy, her on-again, off-again boyfriend since 2013, "about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together."

She wanted details like how they first knew that they were into one another. Those details made her "horny to think about him doing that with other girls."

Glaser continued, "So, I’d ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, all the details about it, and it would really be like a foreplay for me. I would get revved up talking about it."

When the stories of past relationships didn’t do it anymore, she told him he had to get back out there and get more. She wants to be with a guy "that other girls want."

These hookups don’t come without rules. He can’t kiss the other women he's with or develop an emotional connection.

"There have been some interesting things that were fun for me to hear about and experience and fun for him too," she admitted. "It’s just what I’m into."

What a beautiful story. It has it all. There's love. There's fun and adventure, and you're left with an overwhelming feeling that it's time to take a long, hard look at yourself.

This Week In True Romance

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A Tennessee pharmacist is accused of taking servicing his customers too far

Customers of a Chattanooga pharmacy, not wrapped up in the pharmacist's alleged drugs for sexual favors scandal, couldn’t believe that federal officials had shutdown the business.

News Channel 9 is reporting that the arrest documents involving the owner and pharmacist of A+ Pharmacy, Nader Rahbe, accuse him of distributing controlled substances in exchange for sexual acts with 20 to 30 women.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) placed a suspension order on the business on Monday, which temporarily closes it. Investigators say they've reviewed video that showed the sexual encounters with the women.

In one of the cases, according to the report, Rahbe is allegedly seen handing schedule 4 drugs directly into the woman’s hands after the sexual favor.

The accused pharmacist reportedly denied that there had been sexual acts in the pharmacy until he was made aware of the video footage. He then admitted the acts, but said the women "had sexual fantasies about being with a pharmacist."

A reasonable response and precisely why such accusations have to make their way through the court system. The business can challenge the suspension, although that won't open their door any sooner.

Officially, Rahbe has been charged with distribution of schedule 4 controlled substances along with legend drugs. The DEA expects further charges.

Unofficially, while potentially breaking the law and that's certainly not a good thing, he's also been "charged" with crimes against romance.

Women, if you had to use a pickup line on a guy, what would it be?

There aren’t any rules out there that say women can be the ones dishing out the pickup lines. It has and will continue to occur.

It's arguably a much easier endeavor than when the roles are reversed. The lines don’t have to be witty or even pickup lines at all.

Here are some examples from Reddit:

Freshman year of college this girl rolled an orange across the floor in the dining hall so that it hit me in the foot. When I picked it up and looked around to see where it came from, she said "hey, you've got my orange" Ended up being my first girlfriend

I once had a woman come up to me and say "hi, is it okay if I hit on you? There may have been other times they were trying but I’m oblivious, so being this direct was very nice.

"What I lack in ass I make up for with enthusiasm" has never failed me

Do you like raisins? ... What about a date?

I picked up a guy at a coffeehouse one time. He was clearly checking me out and was kinda cute but wouldn’t approach so before I left I wrote my name and number on a java jacket/coffee sleeve, and walked over and handed it to him saying "you dropped this". I walked out to my car and he texted me before I had my car turned on. Being single was fun!

"You look so familiar but I cant put my finger on it... what's your girlfriend's name?" If they say name of girlfriend pause and keep inquisitive look then say "no, thats no it. Sorry to bother you" and walk away If they say "I dont have a girlfriend" offer your hand to shake theirs and introduce yourself

‘Are you always this attractive or am I just ovulating?’

At a college party, this girl just walked up to me and hip checked me without saying a word. We went back to my house and had sex. 25 years, 2 kids, lots of dogs later still together.

This girl at work, that I had not yet gone out with, said to me "When are you taking me out on our 2nd date?" I said "2nd date?" She says "Yea, cuz I don't f*ck on the first date."

A buddy of mine was chatting with a gal, and she hit him with "I drove here with a friend, but maybe you could give me a ride back home in the morning…" It took him a minute.

"Hey hey sorry to bother you! Real quick—do my eyes match my shoes?" (He looks, answers about halfway through, and then I interrupt.) "Wait, did you just check me out?!" It normally gets a good laugh and keeps the mood light. It’s never failed me!

I’m not a woman, but my now wife of 10 years made a simple move that worked on me. I entered the room, she looked at me and just patted the empty seat next to her, gesturing me to sit next to her. The rest is history. Us men are a simple folk.

You remind me of my pinky toe. Sooner or later I'm gonna bang you on the table.

I had a girl just straight up say "do you want to get a drink sometime?" That's the only kind of line I want. Just tell me what you want to tell me.

"Are you a beaver? Cause dammmm!"* *works on women too

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That's all the True Romance for this week. Let me know if any of these pickup lines would ever work on you, or what pickup lines were able to get the job done.

Feel free to reach out with anything you want to share. As always, you can reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook. The DMs are always open.