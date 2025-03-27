Nikki Glaser Shows The Power Of A Good Tan & Talks About Having Her Boyfriend Fool Around With Other Women

It's been an interesting couple of days for comedian Nikki Glaser. She's in the early stages of a tour, the Alive and Unwell Tour, that eventually wraps in October, and she's popping up all over the place promoting herself.

The 40-year-old's talking political jokes, Ozempic and plastic surgery, and to show off her range she's even dabbling in some "hot husband" sexual fetish territory.

Glaser also shows the world the power of a good tan. Following her visit earlier this week on The Tonight Show, she shared a side-by-side comparison from her first appearance in 2009 to her latest earlier this week on March 24.

Okay, so there's more than just a tan that's changed over the last 16 years. She looks like she hits the gym now and might have had some work done.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that her tan does make a big difference too.

During the appearance, Glaser talked about Ozempic and plastic surgery. She's a fan of both. She noted about the medication being used to lose weight, "The shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat."

She added, "That's really where it's coming from. They're so mad that you're getting thin now, because that's all they have, right?"

Nikki Glaser talks about her "hot husband" fetish

When it comes to plastic surgery, Glaser looks at it as an investment.

"There's a stigma around getting face work or investing in your beauty and doing all these procedures. And there is maybe a little bit of a sadness to it, but I kind of also am like, ‘Well, it makes my life better,'" she said.

"People treat you better when you're hotter. It's a sad fact of life. And everyone goes, ‘That's so sad. Why don't you love the way you were born?’ And it's like, ‘Well, why did you go to college? Why don't you love the brain you were born with? Why did you pay thousands of dollars to that institution?’"

But you're not here for Nikki Glaser's take on Ozempic or plastic surgery. What you want to know about is this sexual fetish of hers. Well she got into that during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast.

Glaser had first mentioned her "kinky thing" of having her boyfriend Chris Convy sleep with other women back in 2022 during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Paltrow asked her about it and whether her boyfriend had ever fooled around with other women. She admitted that he had.

"Like years ago, there were a couple times. I don’t mind as long as the girl knows. Because, you know, I think girls sometimes they can be convinced, like, ‘He’s going to leave her for me.’ It’s like, ‘That’s not going to happen, so just know what this is,'" she replied.

Glaser then admitted it was a competition thing for her. She likes thinking that he could leave and that she has to step her game up to keep him.

She also thinks he's hot and compared letting her boyfriend sleep with other women to lending a friend a hairdresser, "try this out."

Glaser confirmed it was a sexual fetish of hers, then explained what a "hot husband" is to Paltrow, who seemed intrigued by it all.

There you have it: Nikki Glaser looks pretty good with a tan, is a fan of weight-loss drugs and plastic surgery, and enjoys it when her boyfriend sleeps with other women.

Oh, and she's pretty funny too.