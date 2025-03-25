Nikki Glaser Makes Unhinged Comment About Political Jokes, Seems To Forget Who Made Her Famous

Comedian Nikki Glaser made an absurd comment about political jokes after her recent appearance at the Kennedy Center.

Glaser, speaking after the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event honoring Conan O'Brien, said she's now "scared" to make politically themed jokes. Sharing that she's concerned over being "detained" for making politcally-themed jokes.

"Like, you just are scared that you’re gonna get doxxed and death threats or who knows where this leads, like, detained. Honestly that’s not even like a joke," Glaser said to reporters.

"It’s like a real fear. So it’s unfortunate that that’s true, but I’m not gonna lie and say I don’t think about that sometimes. ... I can be up on the gallows and say, 'I was just joking. I’m a comedian.’ I hope that that’s a defense."

She wasn't done, saying that she initially didn't want to incorporate politics because she didn't want to alienate potential fans, to being "scared" of it.

"I went from being like ‘I don’t want to talk about politics because I don’t want to alienate anyone’ to like, ‘I want to talk about it but now I’m scared to.’ And that’s just that’s a s---ty place to be," she continued.

What? In what world? Did she listen to herself at the Tom Brady roast?

Nikki Glaser Apparently Has Little Self-Awareness

Glaser had a career well before Netflix's Tom Brady roast, but she did become much more prominent after her raunchy, non-PC appearance. She made joke after joke that would have gotten her canceled by the left, long the party of intolerance towards offensive humor.

Now she acts as if the Trump administration would "detain" her for making fun of him. As if entire careers haven't been made in the last decade based on making fun of Donald Trump. Heck, Saturday Night Live has made Trump criticism and impressions a substantial portion of its show for years. Even when Joe Biden was pretending to be in office.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have dropped any pretense of comedy, turning their shows into yet another boring, predictable woke lecture night after night. Same with John Oliver, who, to be fair, was never funny.

The entire entertainment industry has ferociously, rabidly spoken out against Trump and right-wing politics. Mark Ruffalo has thoroughly discredited and embarrassed himself, as has Stephen King and Mark Hamill. Has any of them been "detained?"

It's a ridiculous assertion, one made even worse by Glaser saying it wasn't a joke. Of course, it was; it's a joke she has so little awareness or capacity for rational thinking.