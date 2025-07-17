True Romance: Mom Caught In Bed With Daughter's Boyfriend, Love Triangle Arrests & FWBs Share Their Stories

Sometimes moms hate romance almost as much as they hate their own kids.

The romance just keeps coming, doesn’t it? It heats up as the weather does. Not that there isn’t plenty of romance in the colder months, but it has a little something extra behind it when the sun is shining and the sweat gets going.

Nothing says romance like some solid oversharing about one's sex life. That's where actress Jana Kramer and former soccer player Allan Russell come in. They've seen the headlines of romance and summer flings and decided to let you into their bedroom.

If you were hoping to step in that bedroom and catch Russell jacking it, you're going to be disappointed. He has no use for the solo missions anymore.

He said during an episode of Kramer's podcast, "Since I met Jana and we’ve subsequently [gotten] married and had a baby and stuff, there’s no point — and I can be really honest in this — there’s no point where I actually feel like masturbating."

Some people have it all, don’t they? For others, it's not as simple.

They're doing their best to have everything they want and then suddenly they find themselves on the "kiss cam" at a Coldplay concert ducking for cover.

The transition from being wrapped in each other's arms to pretending you were never there suggests that there's more to the story.

Whatever may or may not be going on here, I will say this, Coldplay sucks, and you deserve whatever happens at one of their shows, in my humble opinion.

With that, let's get the rest of this week's edition of True Romance rolling.

Mom starts sleeping with daughter's boyfriend because she didn't deserve him

Who needs enemies with a mom who sleeps with your boyfriend because she doesn’t think you deserve him? Not this woman. Her mom is that mom, and she used that as her excuse for starting to sleep with her daughter’s boyfriend.

The woman describes her mom as competitive, but it goes beyond that. She has a tragedy that canceled a wedding at the last minute to thank for uncovering her mom and boyfriend's affair.

Her boyfriend told her he couldn't make the trip to the wedding because he had to work, but the truth was he had some banging of his girlfriend's mom on the agenda. The girlfriend had no idea and headed out to the airport for the trip to the wedding.

After arriving at the airport, she learned that the wedding was going to be rescheduled because of an illness. She helped the bride come up with a plan to push the nuptials back a month and then decided to head back home now that there was no need to take her flight.

She tried several times to contact her boyfriend to let him know what had happened, but with no luck. The woman pointed out, according to The Mirror, that her mom was "envious of her."

She explained, "My mom has been a very competitive person for as long as I've known her. She would compare our faces, bodies, hair, nails whatever it may be - she compared it. Growing up she always talked s*** about me to her friends claiming I 'stole her style, her life, her everything.'"

Mom doesn’t seem to like her daughter and is a hater of romance. Had she stolen her daughter's boyfriend straight up, then she had a claim to being romantic, but that's not what happened. Being envious of her daughter got the best of her.

"I called my bf like 10 times trying to let him know what was going on and if he wanted me to pick up some food to bring home for dinner," she continued. "Sometimes, my boyfriend turns his phone off while he works out. I had assumed he was working out."

Some certainly consider it a workout. There are other words as well to describe what she was about to walk in on, but we'll leave at he was working out for now.

"When I got home, I heard noises coming from the bedroom. I wasn't sure if my boyfriend had invited his friends over which was cool with me, but I heard less talking and more objects moving," she explained.

"I softly knock on the door and open it, to find my boyfriend f***ing my mother. I was speechless and horrified. My heart sank to my stomach and I felt like everything in my life has been fake."

Why would mom do such a thing? Did she fall for the boyfriend and let her romantic urges get the best of her? Not exactly. As I mentioned before, this woman hates romance.

The only thing she might hate more is her own daughter. Mom slept with her daughter's boyfriend because she didn't want her daughter to have her boyfriend all to herself.

"I confronted my mother as soon as she left. She grabbed me and walked me outside away from my boyfriend and shut the door," she said.

"I asked her why she would even do such a thing, and she responded with, 'I didn't even like him, I just couldn't stand the thought of you having something to yourself, have especially considering you don't deserve it'. I'm seriously reconsidering my relationships."

Wow. That is cold-hearted. I bet she's great in bed.

This Week in True Romance:

A West Virginia love triangle: a story of love, brass knuckles, a pink camouflage handgun, and a pregnancy

Let's head back out to the great state of West Virginia, where they do love triangles differently. After such a touching story last week of the couple caught having sex in a stolen RV, we return for more romance from the Mountain State.

This love story has love, duh. It also has brass knuckles, a pink camouflage handgun, a pregnancy and three arrests. That isn’t easy to do. Add to it that it all went down in a city called Moundsville, and it's hard to believe it's real.

The Moundsville police received a report that a woman was threatened with bodily injury by three others. This alleged crime started with a love triangle.

The woman and one of three who ended up being arrested, Clarissa Mosser, got into an argument a few days prior to the incident over the fact that they were dating the same man, reports WTRF. She was also staying at the residence belonging to Mosser.

A classic "thanks for letting me stay with you, I think we'll start dating the same guy now" situation. That's where the classic love triangle ends. The woman and Mosser had talked it out, and she thought the whole thing had been resolved.

That was until she was allegedly awakened around 1:30 am by a woman by the name of Maggie Denham. She was taken from her room into the living room where she was questioned by Denham about this love triangle.

If she lied, she says she was told she would "get her frontal knocked in." That has to be a love triangle hall of fame line. Denham, according to the woman, was wearing red brass knuckles which would, I assume, deliver the blow to knock her frontal in.

The woman avoided that by agreeing with everything that Denham had said, according to the police report. Mosser was also there, as was a man by the name of Chaz Suarez.

That's when the pink camouflage handgun makes an appearance. The woman claims that Dunham handed the gun to Mosser and told her there were enough rounds to do the job. The victim also claimed that Suarez had a black handgun that he was waving around.

The sketchy love triangle situation only ended when she told Mosser, Denham and Suarez that she was pregnant. Police later found the trio (unknown if they were in a separate love triangle) at Denham's residence.

They also found the red brass knuckles. A search warrant turned up a pink camouflage Ruger 9mm and the three were arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful detention and conspiracy to commit a felony.

I told you they did love triangles differently in West Virginia.

For those of you who had a "Friends with Benefits" situation, did it end awfully, or well? What happened?

Now let's end this week on a positive note for all the romantics out there. Here are some friends with benefits stories as told by folks on Reddit.

We said there'd be no feelings involved. A few months later we found ourselves staying over a lot more and meeting each others friendship groups. 6 months later we were spending Christmas at her family's place. Two years later we're engaged. I'm very happy with how things turned out.

It ended fine. She met a guy she really liked, and I stopped calling out of respect.

I caught feelings. She didn't. I had to pretend everything was fine. Somehow, having sex with your crush is way more painful than getting rejected It was awful and it took me years to forget her and find someone better

Ive ended up dating every fwb ive ever had. We soon decide that its better to just f*ck and let that be it.

I wouldn’t say it ended awfully but it didn’t end well. Basically we were really good friends before the ‘benefits’ started then we had the friends with benefits phase for a few months and she started to want something more and I didn’t reciprocate those feelings.

It was fun and exciting while it lasted and when I moved we just went separate ways. We don’t talk anymore but we still follow each other on social media.

one gets feelings and the other one doesn't..... usually ends up bad

Lasted five years... essentially ended up dating/living together but his ex-fiancée came back and he married her almost immediately. He ended up telling me that he’d have married me if she didn’t come back. We’re still friends but it’s not the same and, despite being married to her still, he still tries to get nudes.

I've only ever had these types of relationships (not a brag btw, in my 30's and have slept with 4 people total). All but the first ended well and the first didn't end too badly, we just had different ideas about what was going on.

We had dated for a while and become friends after, then fwb a few months later. Neither of us ever thought it was gonna turn out well but it somehow did

I have been in a FWB situation on and off for 6 years. I still see him today. When we first started hooking up, we became extremely close intimately. I was spending the night at his house 5 to 6 times a week. Then I saw him at a Halloween party with another girl, and it made me so mad because I thought we were getting close. I stopped being too emotionally attached. I dated and met a man and had a baby. He would still hit me up while I was pregnant telling me he missed me. We still managed to see each other here and there. He would get a girlfriend and disappear but once his relationships fizzled, we would get back to hooking up. I know, it is totally f*cked up. We have been seeing each other again regularly and I’m not sure how much I longer I can continue this because I am not sure I can detach myself emotionally anymore. He is the best sex I have ever had, so it’s hard to let him go!

What a week. I don’t know about you, but I'm going to need to take a walk and grab a shower to recover after all of that. That's what romance in July does to a person. Let's do it again next week.

Go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook and send your stories of romance or whatever else you like my way. The DMs and the inbox are always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.