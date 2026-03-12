True Romance: Hotwifing Is Still Saving Marriages, Construction Worker Turned GILF Hunter & Worst First Dates

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. I got some wind under my sails this morning with the latest in the romance department for the one and only Tom Brady.

The run he's been on after his divorce is almost as impressive as his NFL career. Who knows, when all is said and done, his romantic pursuits could eclipse his football accomplishments.

It's still too early to know for sure, but Brady was reportedly spotted with Scooter Braun's ex-wife Yael Cohen Braun at Tony Gonzalez's birthday party. This after hanging out with Alix Earle.

You can hate the NFL player all you want, but it's hard to hate the romantic. A romantic who can't be tied down for too long. Every time you turn around there's another sighting.

Now to Alabama and romance of a different kind. The love between a county jailer and an inmate. Where else are you going to get an update on Brady followed by a jailhouse romance?

That's what separates us from the rest.

Now, to sum up the romance behind bars, if you're going to sleep with an inmate don't then get yourself caught smuggling contraband into the jail. That's going to put an end to the romance very quickly.

Having said all that, we're not here to take a deep dive into Tom Brady's love life of that of an Alabama jailer. We're here to get to the bottom of some new claims about hotwifing.

Back in April last year, there were surprising claims made that hotwifing was actually saving marriages. We took a peek into those bedrooms, and it did indeed appear, for some, to have saved their marriage.

The claims are back, and they have numbers to support that sharing is good for a marriage. Well, at least the overwhelming number of those who have tried it. Let's get to that and much more.

Hotwifing is still saving marriages

Men who encourage their wives to sleep with others are reporting that it's making their marriages better, according to a study by the relationship and intimacy platform Wifey.

That could skew their numbers a tiny bit, but here's what they found, regardless of the somewhat self-selecting group, reports the NY Post.

Reportedly, 71 percent of the 1,000 couples in the U.S. in a "committed relationship" experienced a "stronger emotional bond with their partner," after introducing an outsider or two. The same number, 71 percent, say that the sharing with others improved their sex lives.

"What this suggests about modern relationships: Couples exploring non-monogamy aren’t throwing out the rulebook," noted the experts. "They’re rewriting it together, with trust, boundaries and communication at the center."

This doesn’t mean you run right out and start sharing. Those rewriting the rulebook, the insiders of "hotwifing" if you will, say that communication is the key before you open things up.

Reportedly, 76 percent of these hotwifers, according to the survey, say "the experience is more heavily rooted in ‘emotional honesty’ rather than just sex."

In other words, don't make the mistake of your wife sleeping with someone else, be just about sex. You're trying to tap into that emotional honesty.

"The defining difference from infidelity isn’t what happens. It’s what comes before: the conversation," said the experts at Wifey.

"Everything is discussed, agreed upon, and defined on the couple’s own terms," they continued, adding that for many, the conversation "is where the experience actually begins…it may be the most powerful part."

It's about the anticipation of the deed more than the deed itself. The researchers said, "The planning, the honesty, the shared fantasy built together over time. And it does not stop when the experience ends."

Don't let your mind wander here into other ways of coming together as a couple. Like, for instance, planning a household project together or something along those lines. That's not going to accomplish anything.

You could even try being honest in other ways and enjoy each other without opening up the marriage, but where's the fun and excitement in that?

Don't take my word for it, a couple of swinging podcast hosts are much more qualified than I am to weigh in on the subject.

"It makes us crave each other more, almost," they said. "I don’t think that’s something people who are not in this type of relationship really understand. They think you compare it to the experience, but the truth is you use it to enhance what you have together."

This Week In True Romance

Construction worker by day, GILF hunter by night

It's time to meet a guy who has affectionately become known as the GILF Hunter. His name is Jack Welch.

According to The Sun, he's a milkman and construction worker by day who wades through DMs from older women when he's not working.

How he became the focus of so many horny grandmothers started innocently enough for the 26-year-old.

A woman named Sharon reached out a little more than a year ago with a message that caught his eye and started it all.

She wrote, "You’re lovely Jack, if you’re ever in Wakefield, I want you all to myself." He made a reply video to that message and that's when it took off. The video has more than 22 million views and earned 25,000 followers.

"I was honestly just slightly confused at first," the GILF Hunter said. "Sharon – if that is even her real name – actually kept commenting and then her ‘husband’ got involved and it became this whole storyline – which is somehow still going."

The ladies, most of them 55 and older according to Jack, send him filthy messages on a regular basis. Although, he's managed to keep it all online.

"The messages haven’t led to any real life encounters, which I think is probably best, I’d get eaten alive… I tend to not reply just because once you accept their message requests it means they can message as many times as they want."

How is he running around claiming or at least accepting the GILF Hunter title and there haven’t been any real life encounters?

I don’t blame him for not meeting these nutty grandmas, but come on. He should change his name to the GILF Huntee.

He's not hunting, he's being hunted.

What’s the worst first date you’ve ever had?

It's time to wrap things up this week, and we're doing so with truly some of the worst first date experiences ever.

A guy gets tricked into babysitting. We have married people trying to drag a guy into their weird lives and much more.

Here are some of the best from Reddit:

She asked to meet at a local park instead of the coffee shop we originally agreed on. Cute, right? I show up, and she’s there with a 5-year-old kid. She says, 'Oh, I'm actually nannying right now, but my boss is paying me $25 an hour, so I figured I'd multitask.' Ten minutes in, she asks me to watch him so she can 'take a quick phone call in her car.' She drove to the gas station and left me alone with a stranger's child for 40 minutes. I basically got tricked into doing free freelance childcare.

It was actually two days ago. She told me on the day she actually has a boyfriend and he's into cucking. He obviously was a bit nervous because he just watched us from outside the bar, as he was working security at the place she chose! And when we left he met us at the exit and said hello, most awkward moment of my life

I went out for drinks with this guy. We’re heading out and I go to call an Uber, but I suddenly had to pee really bad. The bar was closing, so they wouldn’t let me back inside. The guy invited me to use the bathroom at his apartment, which was a block away. We quickly shuffle over to his place and, when he opens the door, there are HUNDREDS of lit candles everywhere. I ask if his roommate is home, but he’s out of town. So this guy lit all these candles in anticipation of me coming over and left them unattended for hours.

Her phone kept going off during dinner and while she didn’t respond to it she did keep checking her phone. I was a little annoyed and told her she can go ahead and respond since it sounded like an emergency. She then told me it’s not an emergency and that it’s "just her boyfriend". This took me by surprise since I thought she was single, and when I told her I don’t want to get caught up in whatever drama she’s got going on she told me that she’s been meaning to break up with him for a while now so she’s practically single, it’s just that he doesn’t know it yet.

We matched on a dating app and set up a date at a bar around where she lived. I show up and her brother is there with his wife. I thought it was pretty odd, but maybe they were there for her safety and would leave eventually. Nope, we bar-hopped to 3 different bars and they were there the entire time at each place. Later in the night she told me her 18 year old son convinced her to get on the dating app because he thought she should put herself out there. Oh and she also mentioned the Dad had 7 DWI's. When I left to go home I went over to her brother to say goodbye and he was like "there's plenty of other women here if you want to stick around." Worst first date ever.

I was 21 and I met this guy at a restaurant. When I get there he is already sitting down at a booth. We start chatting and I ask him what he does for work. He tells me that it’s easier to show me what he does for work and proceeds to pull out a backpack and start setting up a laptop. He starts showing me a slideshow presentation for an MLM called juice plus. He tried to tell me juice plus cured his mom’s diabetes. I told him how ridiculous that claim was. We got into an argument about MLM’s being pyramid schemes. At least I never ended up in an MLM.

We met online and agreed to meet in a local pub. When I arrived, she took me up to the function room and I got to meet her entire extended family at her granny’s 80th birthday party.

Took her to a show. She spent the whole time talking about other guys she was seeing and told me I was "killing the vibe" every time I said something. I put my wallet in my car cupholder after paying for parking and she stole it at some point, I didnt realize till after I dropped her off that it was gone.

He spent the whole dinner explaining why all his exes were crazy.

Went on a date with a coworker (first mistake) and she starts remarking about how she dated a few other coworkers and how attached they were. At least wait for date 2 to bring up exes.

He told me he was married halfway through. When I was shocked, he said it was just a visa situation to help her come over from his home country. As I questioned further, it turns out that she was in love with him, both families had attended and supported the wedding but he just thought she was too homely and wanted to explore his options before she permanently landed.

That is all this week. Let's do it again next Thursday. Same place. Same time. As always, you can always reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Also, if you enjoy romance and everything that surrounds it, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.