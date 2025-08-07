True Romance: Hot Fun Sex With Married Co-Worker, Pro Girlfriend In Client Will & Freakiest Professions

The hot fun office affair was all fun and games until worries about a pregnancy put an end to it.

Welcome to this week's edition of True Romance. I'm back from the beach, although I still fulfilled my duty to the romance community last week, and I'm happy to report that love is still in the air.

We have horny cops issuing warnings - jokingly, of course - about their need to "get cracked" and how a lack of getting cracked, aka having sex, will lead to tickets being handed out left and right.

This is a call for help if I've ever seen one. A chance for citizens to give back to those who protect and serve and make sure they're not entering a shift sexual frustrated due to a lack of being cracked.

Now's your chance. Reach out, get to know an officer, and see if they need a good cracking. You could very well end up being a hero.

There are two sides to every coin and for every person in need of getting cracked, there's someone who gets cracked all the time. So much so, they can’t help but talk about it on social media.

That brings us to Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. These two would like you to know they get cracked all the time. A disgusting sweaty shirt worn for days on end won't keep the mom of four off her man.

Duff flirtatiously called out her husband on her Instagram Story for still wearing the shirt he performed a concert in.

She wrote, "Pretty cool that you’re still wearing your shirt that you performed in yesterday at sweaty Lollapalooza. Flew home, and we’re well into this day."

She added while filming him in the shirt, "You’re having a pretty intense nip slip right now." To which he replied, "You had sex with me in this shirt. What does that say about you?"

Wow, now that's True Romance.

Woman has hot fun office sex with a married co-worker

If you end up having hot fun office sex with a married co-worker, you better call a podcast and share that story. Those of us who love love want to hear all about it.

That's what Sophie did. She didn’t ask to fall for Joel, a "very attractive" married co-worker of hers. She did everything to keep the affair from getting underway.

The power of romance was too strong. She ended up giving in and there's a chance that she's pregnant because of it. She told her story on the podcast Everybody Has a Secret.

Sophie knew that Joel had a young family at the time and had even met his wife a couple of times. By all accounts, they are happily married.

"He speaks highly of her and gives the impression that he's happy in his marriage, often referring to himself as a ‘nice guy’ who would never cheat," Sophie said, according to the Daily Mail.

That changed over lunch one day. Joel started asking personal questions. Questions that HR would have a field day with about her dating life and sexual preferences. She was uncomfortable with the questions and kept reminding him that he was a married man.

Over the next several weeks, their conversations progressed to the point that Joel started talking dirty to Sophie. That's all it took.

"I caved... I couldn't resist any longer. I find him very attractive. The only thing that stopped me from going there is his marriage," Sophie admitted.

The two co-workers then started sexting. She played along, although she said she wasn’t proud of it. Then Joel and his family went on vacation. They didn’t talk to each other at all during that time.

Which Sophie took as a good thing. It was time to put an end to things before they crossed a line they wouldn’t be able to come back from. That's not what happened when Joel returned from vacation.

"I genuinely don't know what happened, but we were suddenly all over each other. Joel and I had hot fun office sex. Of course, it occurred to me that he is married, but he wasn't worried about it."

Did the hot fun office sex result in a pregnancy? Sophie started to worry that it might have and that put the relationship for this self-described "girl's girl" into perspective. Suddenly, it wasn’t as sexy as they had initially thought it was.

"I don't know where to go from here. Should I remove myself from the situation as soon as possible, or should I keep the office space and see what happens?" Sophie said.

"Please pray I'm not pregnant with this man's baby."

That statement could be the craziest part of this whole situation. A pregnancy would be an absolute blessing. Don't you dare beat yourself up over that. Are you kidding me? A "hot fun office sex" kid is just what this affair needs.

This Week in True Romance:

Professional girlfriend left huge gift in client's will

I hate to do this, but every once in a while I have to share a real tearjerker. It's part of what we sign up for every week. We can laugh, we can cry, and most important of all, we can love.

Grab the tissue because professional girlfriend Ruby Jade touched the life of one of her clients more than she ever knew until his death. It was an unexpected gift the day after her 25th birthday that let her know.

A client had left her more than $16,000 in his will. She found out when she received a bank transfer notification.

"I didn’t expect for one minute that he would actually leave me anything in his will," she told Need To Know. "But when I got that notification, I felt so incredibly grateful for him."

Jade had touched his life and in return, upon his death, she had touched his. If that isn’t a sign that being a professional girlfriend is her calling, nothing is.

"It’s a clear sign of how much I meant to him. Although he’s no longer with us, he made my birthday truly special," she said. "Even now, I feel lost for words."

She knew about his ongoing health issues, but that didn’t keep her from becoming close with him. They had a connection, that's undeniable.

"I knew it was going to happen, as I had messaged him the day before. The last thing he sent me was a photo of his room at the hospital. I actually visited him a few times before his passing," Jade said.

"Even though he was a client, we had become quite close. He used to book me for hours at the club, but all we’d do was sit and chat. He’d give me a foot massage and talk about the movies he loved. I really felt quite connected with him."

She wasn’t there for the money. It wasn’t about that. She wanted to give some comfort to a man who had failing health. She really cared about this client of hers.

This money she was given isn’t going to be wasted. She said, "I gave some of the money to my brother to invest, some went [on my birthday bash] and the rest I’m going to invest in myself."

What a touching story. I'm going to need a walk to let that one sink all the way in. A lesser professional girlfriend would never have been able to create this strong of a bond with one of her clients. Shout out to Ruby Jade for going above and beyond.

What non sex profession has the freakiest employees?

We're going to end this week with a debate of sorts. What profession, non-sex profession to be precise, produces the most freaks?

Or more politely stated in the headline of this Reddit discussion, What non sex profession has the freakiest employees?

There are a lot of *spoiler alert* mentions of nurses, which I have heard before. But they're not alone by any stretch of the imagination. Feel free to let me know which profession you feel has the freakiest employees, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Food service staff. The things I've seen, and done..

I say this as a veteran of many kitchens, nurses might have us beat. It's a tight race though.

I'm a therapist and the nurses - by far - have the most wild dating lives.

Flight crew!!!

First responders

Famous sex therapist that was a professor of mine said hands down….. pilots. Flight attendants too. They get dropped off in random cities and random times all over the world. It's a great job for nightlife.

kinda shocked nobody's brought up librarians. it's always the quiet ones

Marines. They might be #1. My god, the things I’ve seen and heard from both male and female marines

Chefs/Waiting staff. As a chef of 15 years, i can confirm.

Grocery store employees. Especially in a college town. At the store where we worked (and met) almost all the singles (and a couple of the married people)were all fucking other employees.

Human resources professionals. Those HR ladies are freaky in more than just the excel sheets.

Finance. Wolf of Wall Street style parties with rich douchebags are not made up. 100% real

During my time in HR, sex was pretty much the main topic of conversation and someone was always pregnant.

Teachers. Right up there with nurses.

Teachers and real estate agents. Sex, drugs, and alcohol.

I quit the Teacher Juice but can confirm. A lot of teachers are self medicating.

The fine and freaky people responsible for putting the plastic end pieces on shoelaces. Went as a guest to one of their Christmas parties once....still recovering!

Waitresses!!!! Freaky as Hell!!!

Phlebotomists. I worked at a plasma donation center and the girls that slept with donors that were sketchy was astounding.

Nursing hands down, I used to deliver oxygen to many different hospitals and nursing homes, and it is literally the same in all of them. The things I've overheard would never even be said in strip clubs, and sex toy parties are part of their culture. No contest.

Lawyers …the sheer amount of cocaine I have seen, and the stories I have heard re. Prostitution, is INSANE

Police officers. My cop friend says everyone cheats on their spouses with their coworkers. and they go to casino hotels and have orgies or they go to strip clubs and take girls home.

Colton

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

The guy from Utah with the two wives is likely from some polygamist cult of which there is a greater population than most people realize, and if he can ever rise-up in economic stature and out of his double-wide trailer in the remote high-desert of southern Utah, Colton will most likely introduce more wives to the equation.

Keep charming us with the culture product!

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Paul, thanks for the support and the email. Your communications are always of the highest entertainment value and I thank you for that.

I have a strong feeling that you've got Colton's entire situation down perfectly. There will absolutely be more wives in his future.

---------

