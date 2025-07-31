True Romance: D.A.R.E Cop Busted Having Affair With Married Teacher, Couple Adds Wife & Crazy One-Night Stands

A police officer and married teacher find love in the classroom and it cost them their jobs.

There's been too much romance this week for me to ignore. It would have been easy to leave the laptop packed away as I soaked up the sun at the beach this week.

I just couldn’t do it. This is why I brought it with me. If there was simply too much True Romance to be ignored, I was going to write about it.

Call me a hero if you must, but I'm simply doing my duty. And don’t worry, I'm not ignoring my family or missing out on any beach time whatsoever. This hopeless romantic runs on less sleep than most.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Had there simply been a couple of fans in the stands making the most of their time at a baseball game or our favorite astronaut Katy Perry being spotted running around with Justin Trudeau, I don’t know that I would have had the urge to make sure there was a column ready to go for Thursday afternoon this week.

But when you add Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas being spotted hand in hand in the wild and then news that the new The Naked Gun movie brought Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson together, just when the 73-year-old actor said he was done with dating, I really didn’t have much of a choice.

That's a lot of romance that could not, under any circumstances, be ignored. Leave it to Pam, by the way, to warm Liam's cold heart all these years after the 2009 death of his wife Natasha Richardson.

There's all of that and I haven’t even gotten to the Tennessee D.A.R.E. officer who was busted having an affair with a married teacher after they were spotted on his bodycam getting a little too up-close and personal.

Before we dive into that and more, don't forget to go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Tennessee D.A.R.E. officer busted having an affair with a married teacher

A Tennessee police officer who was tasked with teaching children about the dangers of drugs through the D.A.R.E. program ended up trading his badge for love.

Brian Gilley was found to have had a sexual relationship by an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Lebanon Police Department. His own bodycam had betrayed him.

The bodycam caught him flirting with an elementary school teacher by the name of Shelby Moss in her classroom at Castle Heights Elementary School, FOX 17 reports.

The investigation found that the now-former police officer and the married teacher engaged in sexual activity inside the teacher's classroom while the officer was on duty.

The Lebanon Police Department said the incident took place after classes had ended in September 2024, although Gilley later admitted that students could have still been on campus at the time.

The former officer initially denied the sexual relationship allegations when questioned by investigators, before admitting to the relationship with the married teacher. He resigned shortly after doing so.

Gilley was permanently banned from serving in law enforcement in May. Moss was suspended and later resigned and the Tennessee State Board of Education is reviewing whether to take her teaching license.

I didn’t see anything reported on whether the two, who found love in the classroom, were still together or if the affair had ended. I'd like to believe they found a way to make it work and are working on a new life together. That's the happily ever after I want for them.

This Week in True Romance:

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

One wife is not enough

If you're part of the crowd, married or unmarried, who thinks that one wife is enough for any man, you're sadly mistaken. Call it a lack of maturity.

Colton and Tami had always believed in "plural marriage." After 12 years of marriage, the Utah man and his wife finally decided it was time, because one wife is not enough.

The man and his two wives, Tami and Sophie, are raising five children together. The hardest part of the entire situation, believe it or not, wasn’t convincing his first wife that he needed a second wife.

The hardest part was getting the two wives to get along. Colton blames the hard times on the two women's personalities not matching. Sophie agrees, reports The Mirror: "The hardest part was realizing that Tami and I didn't know each other very well. We didn't understand each other's personalities."

That rough start appears to be behind them now. They have a routine. Colton spends a night with one of his wives, then the next night dating the other. If that sounds like a lot of work, you're missing the point.

This is a love story about a man and his two wives. There's no need to complicate it beyond that. They've all moved in together, and it's working as it should.

Sophie confessed: "One of the other misunderstandings that I had was feeling like a wife. You make a lot of comparisons. I felt like I was falling short."

Tami has her own issues with jealousy that she's working to overcome, but the two wives have a close relationship now, not sexually. More like sisters.

Tami said, "I think I have a really good relationship with Sophie. It's taken a lot of work to get here, but I think we've worked really hard to get here and really become sisters."

The haters come out in full force at times, but that's because they don’t understand romance in its purest form. They're not asking the haters to agree.

"The simple truth is that these are strong, independent women that are perfectly capable of making their own decisions, and they choose to be wives and and mothers in a plural marriage," Colton said.

"You may disagree with their choices, and that's okay. We're not asking you to agree. All we're asking for is the freedom to make out choice, and to live our faith."

Maybe Colton's onto something here. Who knows? I don’t get the desire for multiple wives, but it seems to be working for them.

What's your craziest one-night stand stories?

Let's wrap up the week overfloweth with romance with a question that's been asked several times on Reddit: "What's your craziest one-night stand stories?"

Spoiler alert, one-night stands have resulted in long-term relationships and even marriage, which I know what you're thinking. "How is that a one-night stand?"

Well, that was the intention going into it. Love and romance had other plans.

Met this guy at a club. He was super handsome and in a band! Decided I would give a one-night stand a try. I made my friend take a photo of his license just in case anything bad happened. We went to his house, did the deed and fell asleep. The next morning, I didn't really know the protocol so I kept offering to go home. He keeps saying no, that he will drive me home. We cuddled and talked the whole day. He drove me home (was over an hour away) that night, we kissed at every red light. Long story short, we've been together almost 13 years!!

I once hooked up with this girl who seemed to have a huge problem with me being straight. She wouldn’t shut up about it, saying she can’t believe she’s with a straight guy and how she can’t stand straight men.

Met her at the club and went home with her and the morning after not only did i find out she was 27 (I was 19 at the time ) she also had a 3-year-old son.

Tinder, a police officer who had an obsession with milk.

Went home with one guy. Was nice also my first one-night stand. 6 years later we're married.

Met a group of other tourists whilst out on a pub crawl, and there's one who I thought was particularly cute. By the end of the night, it was just us and after making out we realized we're staying at the same hostel. We head back and, because we're trying to sneak by the staff, I suggested we use the fire exit route to get to my room, but we quickly realized we're stuck in this staircase. We eventually get out and end up in my room, where there are 6-7 other people sleeping. We try to be discreet but get caught out more-less immediately. We got some dirty looks for the other people the next day.

It was my first time going camping. I was invited by some friends, but I almost didn't know anyone who was there. We spent the day hiking. It was so beautiful and amazing. Later that night, after we barbecued, we started drinking and we were all pretty wasted. I spent the evening talking to this girl that was there with her boyfriend. She was the hottest girl there. I don't remember what we were saying, but next thing I know she started making out with me in front of everyone, but I don't recall anyone other than her. I was completely in the moment. I remember it like it was a movie.

I was in Vegas on my first business trip. I went to a club at the Rio. I was pretty intoxicated, but I was with my boss and some vendors, so I had to keep it pretty cool. All was going as you would expect until I sat next to this girl and right from the start we hit it off. We kept drinking and laughing and before I knew it I was making out with her in front of my new boss. Funny thing is, he thought it was hilarious. We ended up leaving the club together where she informed me she was married and had a kid. I was pretty drunk, so it did not faze me and, since she was making out with me, I figured it was not a big deal. As the night was winding down, we all went as a group to a casino. After some time, she whispered in my ear I wouldn't say no if you asked me to come up to your room… Anyway, after that (sex), I told her I had to get up early to do a show and she left. It was one of the best nights in my life.

Sophomore year of college, I just moved to a new place. There was a party next door and I talked to this guy who was kind of cute. He was a marine who had just returned from Iraq a few days ago. I led him back to my apartment and seduced him with knowledge of comic books. I decided to take him upstairs. We had sex… I (was with) a marine. You can't say I don't support the troops.

---------

That's all for the last day of July. Do you have your own crazy one-night stand stories? I want to hear all about them. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.