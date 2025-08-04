Cops Complain About Lack Of Sex In Viral TikTok Videos, But Not Everyone Is Laughing

The 'getting cracked' TikTok trend is gaining steam among cops.

This Texas cop is laying down the law after not getting laid before work.

Harris County deputy Jennifer Escalera is under investigation after posting a TikTok video to complain about the lack of sex in her life. "Didn't get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket," Jen captioned the now-deleted video that was immediately saved by local media outlets.

According to the social media experts who track such things, "getting cracked" is now TikTok slang for getting laid. Sex. Intercourse.

Get it?

Of course, a cop announcing aggressive policing due to her lack of sex is going to set off alarm bells within the department. "Our administration is aware and internal affairs has opened an investigation. We have no other comment at this time," the Harris County Constable Office told Fox26.

Women are posting about how they ‘cracked’ their husbands/boyfriends before their police shifts

While Jennifer is off being investigated by internal affairs due to her lack of sex, let's check in with Back The Blue wives and girlfriends who claim they've been cracking their men.

Cece, who says she's also a cop, jumped on the same trend as Jennifer. "He got cracked before [his] shift. Everyone is getting off with a warning today," Cece wrote over the weekend.

Free Jennifer!

Jennifer isn't the only female cop on TikTok who isn't getting laid. Officer Cruz, from an unidentified police department, went even further with her frustrations.

Not only is she writing tickets, she takes things a step further over a lack of sex.

"Didn't get cracked last night so everyone [is] getting a ticket or going to jail," she wrote on TikTok.

"All jokes! Except for the not cracked part. lol," Ofc Cruz added.

Guys, it's time for you to get out there and support your community. Do it for the 5-0s.