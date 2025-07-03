True Romance: Gen Z Wants To Bang At Work, Woman Having Age-Gap Marriage Regret & Stories From The Other Woman

Are we in a summer of romance or what? I think that's a fair question. We're coming off the Jeff Bezos wedding after all. If that isn’t a sign of it being a summer of romance, I don’t know what is.

Look at all the unhappy women who went on the attack when they didn’t receive an invitation to watch the billionaire tie the knot with Lauren Sanchez.

There were some nasty things said about the two. The wedding also inspired a story from one of the unhappy women. The single mom who keeps striking out on dating apps and a one-night stand she had with a man almost half her age.

Now that's romance, but is it True Romance? If it's not, then I don’t want anything to do with it. Can't we be happy that a billionaire has found love and that Charlize Theron is rocking the world of a 26-year-old?

I don’t know about you, but I have enough room in my heart for both. It might be dark and cold in there, but there's room. Nothing like talking about weddings and one-night stands to get this week going.

Gen Z wants to bang at work, some of them anyway

While Gen Z is said to be less sexually active than other generations, a new survey says that they want to bang at work. Not just bang anywhere either, they want a private space in the office to get it on with others or for solo missions.

The survey from EduBirdie, reports the NY Post, found that 29% of Gen Zers think returning to the office can improve their sex lives and they don’t want to wait until after business hours to conduct their personal business.

The study also revealed that 38% of Gen Z surveyed would "love a private space in the office for getting it on — either with a co-worker or by themselves."

Is it time to implement a "conference room" for handling these needs? It takes away some of the fun and romance of sneaking off to the janitor's closet, but hey, if they want to bang at work, who are any of us to say they shouldn’t?

The Gen Zers who work remotely, 47% of them anyway, are able to prioritize sex more when working from home as it's easier for them to find time for it. Why not give those in the office the same opportunities?

Whether getting it on at home or the office is preferred, those across all generations from Gen Z to Boomers would prefer paid or unpaid "sex days" instead of sick days.

The NY Post included a survey from ZipHealth that analyzed 800 staffers and 200 managers across various age groups. The study found that "Half of the employees who had taken [a sex day] reported a noticeable boost in their productivity afterward…hinting at the potential organizational advantages of embracing sexual wellness initiatives."

Nobody wants burned-out employees walking around frustrated from a lack of sex. Let's start adding sex days and a closet for hooking up in every office. Whatever it takes to get the younger generation to show up for work.

Gone are the days of working long hours and taking the secretary out for drinks before heading home to the wife and kids, for the most part anyway.

What do you think of a place to conduct personal business in the office? It's just going to turn into a yanker's dungeon, isn't it?

This Week in True Romance:

Age-gap marriage regret

A 27-year-old woman is starting to regret her decision to marry her now 43-year-old husband. The age-gap marriage is turning into a regret.

The two met shortly after she turned 22. He was in his late 30s, but "looked and acted" like a man in his twenties. Red flag? Maybe, but not to her.

"When I first met him and he came along and offered security, I jumped on it! I knew it was weird dating a guy so much older, but I've always had a rebellion-ish mindset," she wrote on Reddit.

"I don't know, I thought it was kinda hot, I blame Lana Del Rey and people in my life for not telling me it was a questionable relationship."

How many lives has Lana Del Rey ruined? These two married when she was 25 and she describes the marriage as "everything has been pretty alright on paper."

What about off of the paper? She says they're building a solid foundation as DINKs - those dual-income childless freaks. So what's the problem then? The sex. She says he feels like her roommate or parental figure sometimes.

"Our sex life is boring and that's also a big part of it. I know if I divorced him, we'd both be back to where we started financially and I couldn't really afford to live where/ how I do. I also don't want to go through the hassle of dating again?," she admitted.

"Anyways, even though I'd say our marriage is like, 80% good and I feel a deep love for him, I also realize now that my frontal lobe is fully developed I'm growing out of this container of him making all the decisions. I probably wouldn't chose him as a partner if I had met him now."

Well, by all means stay with him as it's only going to get so much better. You think it's bad now? Wait until the man starts wearing diapers and needs help wiping his ass.

He'll be in his 70s, and you'll be much younger and wishing you were being bent over by someone closer to your age or younger. She's just realizing the slippery slope she's quickly approaching.

"Really the core of it all is that I'm carrying this resentful/ ick feeling that he pursued me when I was so young. So what if I was mature for my age? I couldn't even imagine dating a 22 year old now and I'm only 27."

Forget anything I implied about leaving him. When you put it that way, it doesn’t sound nearly as bad as boring sex. If it's love, and it's real, you'll make it work or start sleeping with the pool boy.

Stories from the other woman

Some people. All they do is complain. Not these ladies. The ladies that somehow some way ended up as the other woman. They live, they love, and they learn.

I hope that's on a stupid decorative plate or available as a wall sticker or, even better, sewn on a pillow. It has to be, right?

Let's dive into their stories. Someone asked women who were the affair partners to tell their stories. They wrote, "If you were the affair partner, I’d like to hear your take. And don’t be assholes, anyone, because this is a genuine question."

And the "other women" delivered:

When I was 20-21 I had an affair with a 36yo married man. He told me all the things they always say "it’s over, it’s ending, this is something I’d never do". And even then I felt rotten about it. Just bad. I had really low self esteem and anxiety and I foolishly believed what he said at first and even tried to convince myself that it was fate since we had been friends at work first and I’d even babysat for him (truly terrible). It wasn’t. My gut feeling was there because it was a horrible, horrible thing to be a part of and a horrible, horrible betrayal to his wife. To this day it’s the thing I regret the most in my life and have had to go to therapy over the guilt since I was sabotaging and cheating in other relationships because I felt like I didn’t deserve to be good or treated well. Ultimately, I can’t take it back and the hurt caused by my role will always be there. I still jump to talk about how shitty I was and how much of a selfish and stupid mistake I made. Being 11 years on and recently married myself now, I know enough to understand the reasons that lead me to those moral lapses as an early 20s woman who hated herself, and I understand a person can’t be judged forever by a mistake but the fact that I ever partook and let myself treat others that way makes my stomach sick still.

I was involved with a married man when I was 18. He was in his 40s and was my professor in one of my classes. I knew he was married, but he told me they were separating and didn’t love each other anymore and all that. I was young and stupid and didn’t think too hard about it. We met in class, and he invited me to have coffee and discuss career paths in his field because he said I was "uncommonly talented". I started going to his office hours every week, staying to talk after classes, etc. I honestly don’t remember how exactly we started hooking up. Or how it became a full on relationship. At first it was so hot and made me feel so wanted and sexy and grown up, but the longer it went on without him leaving his wife, the worse it made me feel. His wife found out and reported us to the university. I lost my scholarship based on a "morality clause", and he faced no consequences. They stayed together, and I switched majors and avoided him for the rest of my time in college, but I felt truly awful whenever I saw his wife (and eventually their baby) around town. Karma certainly came for me, but I like to think I learned from the experience.

It wasn't technically an affair as he wasn't married but I was young and stupid in my early 20s and ended up dating someone 20 years older who had been seeing someone (I didn't know about the other woman when I first started seeing him). I legitimately fell in love and he gradually stopped seeing the other woman. Then a couple years later he ended up cheating and dumping me for someone else. I had to learn the hard way that cheaters always cheat.

I’m not proud of admitting to it but I am one. The problem is he is one of founders of the company I work at. It has been mentally draining and even tho I know I would never marry or seriously date someone like him, it is been hard for me to leave him while working in the same company, especially since he holds a lot of power there. So ladies, don’t do it. I already regret it.

We met at work. We were both married. It ended badly, but we are both still with our respective spouses. My husband and I have worked past it and I left that job. As for my mental and emotional health? It devastated any semblance of self worth I had, I felt awful for every reason. It’s changed me forever, I don’t think I will ever feel genuinely happy again and I honestly don’t know if I deserve to.

I met him while out with mutual friends and we hit it off right away, started hanging out and having the sex. So many red flags I ignored. I could never go to his place because of his "family situation" which he would "explain to me in time" I was so stupid. Anyway turns out that family "situation" was a pregnant wife and three kids all under the age of 6. He broke down and told me the day his fourth child was born. Needless to say I never saw him again and had some choice words. I never told his wife I just left it, I don’t know if that was the right thing to do but I’m sure I won’t be his last and karma will catch up.

He didn’t tell me he was dating a woman in another state. Turns out she and I had mutual friends and I saw my boyfriend tagged in another woman’s engagement photos. I took myself out of the situation so quickly and so quietly. I didn’t want to hear an explanation and I told him to figure out how to handle it with her, I wanted no part of that. They have a child and they seem happy now.

I was the 19yo babysitter, and he was in his late 30’s. I was absolutely paralyzed when he came on to me, and he was a prominent member of our community. His wife was my very literal hero, and I was so ashamed. I cared so deeply and felt so much guilt. I just didn’t know how to deal at the time, and I didn’t have support. It took years for me to process that this was not my fault, I wasn’t the only one, and she very likely knew.

Have a similar story? Were you the other woman or did you at some point have another woman?

Freak Offs

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Everything about sex -- everything -- comes down to trust. Without it, surrender is scary.

With it, there are basically just two kinds of people in the world: Those who like being tied up, and those who have never tried it.

SeanJo

That's one way to put it all into perspective Gene. It turned into a big week for freak offs. The baby oil industry may never be the same.

You may have missed this

- Chris B from Florida writes:

Hi, Sean -- greetings from 76-degree Beech Mountain (man, it’s hot)! Here’s something you’re probably too young to remember:

https://nypost.com/video/48-years-ago-wife-swapping-yankees-captivate-the-city/

The 70’s were a time, man.

Chris

SeanJo

Hey Chris. Seeing as I'm not yet 48 myself, I am too young to remember it. But as a Yankee fan, I have heard tales of some of the wild things teams of the past used to get into.

I've also heard tales from the 70s in general. It sounds like a lot of fun was had in a much simpler time.

Tim Allen Grunt

- Rick writes:

Sean,

"Woman makes Hinge matches do the Tim Allen grunt before talking to them."

Yeah, I’m staying single forever. Enjoy your columns. Keep up the good work.

Rick

SeanJo

Hey Rick, I appreciate the support and I couldn’t imagine having to deal with people on dating apps.

For those who missed it, you can find the story about the woman who makes her Hinge matches do the Tim Allen grunt before she talks to them here.

I'm sure it works for some, but it can’t be better than meeting someone in person. Good luck out there Rick.

---------

That's it for the July 3 edition. Happy Fourth of July. Enjoy the parades, fire up your grills, watch some fireworks and, by all means, keep your eyes open for some romance.

You might have the day off, but romance does not.

That's it for the July 3 edition. Happy Fourth of July. Enjoy the parades, fire up your grills, watch some fireworks and, by all means, keep your eyes open for some romance.

You might have the day off, but romance does not.