Woman Makes Her Hinge Matches Do The Tim Allen Grunt Before She'll Talk To Them

Why hop on a dating app simply with hopes of finding Mr. Right or let's be honest here, for some people to find someone to hookup with?

You could be leaving endless entertainment on the table. And no, I'm not talking about your inbox being filled up with unsolicited dick pics.

I'm talking about getting prospective dates to perform like complete idiots. A woman on TikTok has unlocked this dating app hack.

She has her Hinge matches perform for her by doing the Tim Allen grunt from, most famously, the show Home Improvement.

Why does she have her matches do the grunt? It's the price of admission.

She responded to a comment on one of her Hinge match grunt videos by saying, "I specifically ask them to do it before they’re allowed to talk to me."

You read that part right, "one of her Hinge match grunt videos." She has several. She posted "Part 8" over the weekend, and it's surprisingly more entertaining than it sounds.

Don't shoot your shot with her without first bringing her your best Tim Allen grunt

It's unclear based on a quick search through her videos if the Tim Allen grunt to talk to her increases your chances of actually landing a date with her or not. I'm guessing it does over those unwilling to do tricks for her, but beyond that is anyone's guess.

She does have a few of her favorites and has put together a compilation that includes Tim Allen setting the tone. She hasn’t gone through the trouble of ranking them, but who needs an official ranking of Tim The Toolman impressions?

Not this hopeless romantic looking for love with a touch of nostalgia. If she's going to take the time to wade through Hinge matches, she's going to have some fun while she does it.