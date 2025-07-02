Charlize Theron Recently Had An 'Amazing' One-Night Stand With A Man Almost Half Her Age

Charlize Theron isn’t a fan of a billionaire falling in love and celebrating that love with an expensive wedding in Italy attended by hundreds of his closest celebrity friends. She made that clear over the weekend.

That could be because she didn’t receive an invitation, but it's not due to her souring on the idea of love. That's not the case at all, despite the 49-year-old actress' growing frustrations with the dating app scene.

Theron hasn't given up just yet. We know that because she's become a fan of one-night stands with men almost half her age. She talked about a recent "amazing" one she had during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life," Theron revealed during the episode, reports US Weekly. "But I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f***ing amazing. And I’ve never done that. I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. OK.’"

Just like that, billionaire love stories are out and middle-aged actresses having one-night stands with men in their mid-20s are in.

Theron hasn't had much luck navigating the dating app scene, but as the one-night stand proves, it's not her. It's all the guys on the apps who make her close up shop.

Charlize Theron has some tips for guys to improve their dating app profiles

"The apps are just horrible. It’s not hard, it’s a f***ing clown show. I’m sorry, guys, but please. Like, no," she said. "Not because I want to date you, but because I want to help you. No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women. I don’t care."

Theron's dating app clinic continues, "I don’t want to know that you have girlfriends. And I don’t want you shooting a f***ing selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket. It makes my vagina close. I just can’t."

For the record, she's not trying to be mean here. She's simply pointing out a ton of things you need to fix in order to catch her eye on a dating app, unless, of course, you're a 20-something looking for a one-night stand. That's likely a whole different set of rules.

Anyway, back to the clowns on the apps trying to land Charlize Theron.

She's not opening up for business if you're a CEO, because, according to her, "you're not. Like, I’m sorry. Of what? Of some business you can’t explain to me that none of my friends can understand, like, no."

Clean it up guys. Theron has standards and a lot of requirements. If you're lucky enough to meet all of them and match with her, a one-night stand might be the best you can hope for.

Theron said, "Who has f***ing time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup? I’ve got two children that have to go to school."

See it's you, not her. She has kids and who knows what else going on? What do you expect from her; some effort? Not a chance.